  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Wishing AEW star Peter Avalon a speedy recovery

Wishing AEW star Peter Avalon a speedy recovery

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 24, 2025 19:01 GMT
Peter Avalon
Peter Avalon is popular among the fans (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

AEW star Peter Avalon has been out of action for quite some time. It looks like he has been recovering from an injury.

Ad

Peter Avalon has been a part of the AEW roster since the company's inception. He used to be a regular feature on TV. While Peter was booked to compete regularly, he didn't have the best record in the ring. He would often end up on the losing end of his matches. He would even get squashed by some of the top stars in the company. His last match on AEW TV took place on the 29th May episode of Rampage against Satnam Singh. Avalon lost the match in 65 seconds. He has not competed in any ring since the beginning of this year due to an injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Peter Avalon has now revealed that he underwent meniscus and ACL surgery on Tuesday and is recovering.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

AEW star Jay White is also out of action due to an injury

Jay White is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. Since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, he formed a faction called Bang Bang Gang. Despite his skills in the ring, his rise to the top in the Jacksonville-based promotion has been delayed. White has also been out of action for the past several months due to a broken hand injury.

Ad

Although Jay White recently teased that he was close to making a return, recent reports indicated that sources within All Elite Wrestling expect him to be out of action for some time. While he was initially sidelined due to a broken hand, White has also been dealing with a shoulder injury that required further attention and treatment, meaning he could be gone for several months.

Jay White's injury puts a lot of strain on Bang Bang Gang, who also lost Colten Gunn due to injury.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications