Wishing AEW star Peter Avalon a speedy recovery

AEW star Peter Avalon has been out of action for quite some time. It looks like he has been recovering from an injury.Peter Avalon has been a part of the AEW roster since the company's inception. He used to be a regular feature on TV. While Peter was booked to compete regularly, he didn't have the best record in the ring. He would often end up on the losing end of his matches. He would even get squashed by some of the top stars in the company. His last match on AEW TV took place on the 29th May episode of Rampage against Satnam Singh. Avalon lost the match in 65 seconds. He has not competed in any ring since the beginning of this year due to an injury.Peter Avalon has now revealed that he underwent meniscus and ACL surgery on Tuesday and is recovering.AEW star Jay White is also out of action due to an injuryJay White is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. Since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, he formed a faction called Bang Bang Gang. Despite his skills in the ring, his rise to the top in the Jacksonville-based promotion has been delayed. White has also been out of action for the past several months due to a broken hand injury.Although Jay White recently teased that he was close to making a return, recent reports indicated that sources within All Elite Wrestling expect him to be out of action for some time. While he was initially sidelined due to a broken hand, White has also been dealing with a shoulder injury that required further attention and treatment, meaning he could be gone for several months.Jay White's injury puts a lot of strain on Bang Bang Gang, who also lost Colten Gunn due to injury.