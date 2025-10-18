Disappointing update on major star's return to Tony Khan's AEW - Reports

Despite some hope for their long-awaited return, a disappointing update regarding a major AEW star's status has surfaced. This comes following their almost seven-month hiatus from the company.Jay White is considered to be one of the top stars on the roster, and one who has been floating around the world title scene. Despite not having a reign as world champion, it seems that this will inevitably come his way eventually. He has not been seen since late March, when he took on Kevin Knight, who had just signed with the promotion at the time.The Switchblade recently took to X/Twitter and posted a one-word cryptic message. This said, &quot;Ready?&quot;, which prompted speculation that he was coming back soon. Fightful Select has followed up on this and has reported that those within AEW still expect him to be out of action for some time.Jay White's AEW faction has gotten necessary backup in the meantimeJay White is known as the leader of the Bang Bang Gang, also known as Bullet Club Gold. However, both he and Colten Gunn are out of action due to injury. This has forced Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn to rebrand themselves as a tag team.Fortunately, they have found a solution to their dilemma. A few weeks ago, Robinson revealed that their leader reached out to an old contact, and he was able to enlist their services. This was Ace Austin, someone with great connections to Bullet Club. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this will be the current rendition of the group, as Jay White and Colten Gunn will be out for the foreseeable future.&quot;Until Jay White comes back, which is not imminent or anything like that, and Colten, which is probably several months away as well,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKACE AUSTIN HAS JOINED THE BANG BANG GANG!!!!! ♠️👆 Jay White called Juice Robinson informing Ace Austin’s history with Bullet Club... so he's officially in. LFG.It remains to be seen how this new version of the Bang Bang Gang will contend against other top AEW factions. But the addition of Ace Austin may turn out to be a game-changer.