Heartbreaking update on two popular AEW stars; unlikely to return anytime soon - Reports

A couple of AEW fan-favorites are not going to be back on the company's programming in some time, according to a new report on the subject. The stars in question, Jay White and Colten Gunn, are members of The Bang Bang Gang. The Switchblade has been missing from action since this past March, and was written out of his spot in the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup due to a backstage ambush from The Death Riders. It has since been reported that White has been recovering from a hand and a shoulder injury, and despite initially being expected to return earlier in the summer, will likely be out for the rest of 2025. Colten Gunn, on the other hand, sustained an injury to his knee during a $200K Four-Way tag bout in which he competed alongside his brother Austin this past July. In his sibling's absence, the latter has been teaming with Juice Robinson on recent AEW television. The duo even added a new member to their faction this past Saturday in the form of Ace Austin, who has ties to Jay White as a former Bullet Club member. Speaking on how long the newest iteration of The Bang Bang Gang might last on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer indicated that the group will likely continue with its current lineup until King Switch and Colten Gunn return to programming. He clarified, however, that White will not be coming back anytime soon, whereas Colten will also need a few more months to recover. &quot;Until Jay White comes back, which is not imminent or anything like that, and Colten, which is probably several months away as well,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]It remains to be seen when The Bang Bang Gang will be back at full strength again. Who is The Bang Bang Gang's newest member in AEW?This past weekend on Saturday Night Collision, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn addressed their recent losses as a tag team, and talked about the necessity of expanding the ranks of The Bang Bang Gang with two of its members on the shelf. This led to the &quot;Rock Hard&quot; star introducing Ace Austin as the newest &quot;Collision Cowboy&quot;, supposedly with Jay White's approval. Ace Austin and The Bang Bang Gang [Image Credits: AEW on X]The Ace of Spades made his AEW debut this past August on Collision, months after finishing up his six-year tenure in TNA.