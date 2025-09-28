Top AEW faction gets a new member

One of AEW's top babyface factions has just added a new member to its ranks. After weeks of speculation, Ace Austin finally joined The Bang Bang Gang on the latest episode of Collision. This past May, it was reported that The Ace Of Spades was set to finish up with TNA, concluding his six-year tenure in the promotion. Following his exit, Austin continued to ply his trade on the independents, performing in companies like Pro Wrestling Revolver, Revolution Pro Wrestling and MLP, to name a few. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut last month, wrestling his first match for the brand against Ricochet on Collision, and it was announced soon afterwards that the former X-Division Champion had signed with AEW. Following Ace's All Elite arrival, fans began speculating on the star potentially joining The Bang Bang Gang, especially in light of the 28-year-old's history with the Bullet Club and with Jay White. This week's episode of Saturday Night Collision finally witnessed the former ABC member linking up with Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson. The latter duo discussed their recent losses and revealed that they had been talking with The Switchblade, who suggested that the group replenish their ranks, resulting in the &quot;Inevitable&quot; Ace Austin officially joining the faction. It remains to be seen if Ace will be the difference maker The Bang Bang Gang needs, and if he can help the stable reclaim championship gold in AEW. Match results for this week's AEW CollisionAll Elite Wrestling hosted the September 27 edition of AEW Collision in the Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia. The episode featured a number of star-studded and hard-hitting matchups, the outcomes of which have been listed below: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia defeated Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Daddy Magic Matt MenardWheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir defeated Rosario Grillo and Rachael Ellering [Mixed Tag Match]Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeated Lee Johnson and Blake ChristianDalton Castle and The Outrunners defeated KM, Corey Sparks and Cowpoke PaulKyle Fletcher (c) defeated Komander [TNT Championship Match]Hook and Eddie Kingston defeated Big Bill and Bryan KeithJamie Hayter defeated Julia HartAll Elite Wrestling will return to television next week with the 6-Year Anniversary edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite.