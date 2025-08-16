Top Star Breaks Social Media Silence after Tony Khan Announces Blockbuster AEW Signing

Tony Khan made a huge move by signing a top free agent to AEW, who has instantly been targeted by one of the members of the roster. Regardless of that, he broke his silence on social media after becoming 'All Elite' and is looking ahead to the next chapter in his wrestling career.The aforementioned star, who was a top name in TNA Wrestling, is Ace Austin. He had been a singles performer since 2024 after his ABC partner, Chris Bey, suffered a life-threatening injury. Austin was in attendance for the recent edition of Collision, where Tony Khan announced his official signing with the company.Following that, the former TNA star appeared for a backstage interview. As he reflected on the start of a new journey, Ace Austin was interrupted by Ricochet and the Gates of Agony. The former WWE United States Champion berated him and stated that if he wanted to compete against the best, he did need to look further than him.Moreover, the two are now set to collide in a singles match on next week's episode of Collision. However, before that, Austin would not remain silent after that confrontation and took to his X to send a message to his first AEW opponent.&quot;I honestly thought they were standing there to watch the interview and dap me up after. The switch-up is crazy. If you think I’m a trespasser; how about I make myself at home.&quot;Newest AEW star Ace Austin says a match against a top star is inevitableMuch like many wrestling stars, Ace Austin has his choice of dream showdowns. One of them is against current AEW star Kenny Omega, and the former X-Division Champion believes their clash is inevitable.“I know the Twitter-verse wants to see me and Sammy Guevara. That’s a match that has never happened one-on-one. We did have a triple threat once for XWA with Anthony Henry. A lot of people want to see me and Darby too. PAC also for sure, we are both ultimate athletes. But Kenny Omega, that is inevitable,” he said.With Austin now part of All Elite Wrestling, wrestling fans may finally get to witness this monumental clash in the future.