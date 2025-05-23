BREAKING: Top wrestler leaving promotion after 6-year stint; final match set for this week - Reports

A top wrestler is set to leave a promotion after a six-year tenure. He will compete in his final match for the company tonight.

Ad

Ace Austin joined TNA Wrestling in 2019 and established himself as one of the top wrestlers in the X-Division. The star experienced a lot of success within the company by winning the Tag Team Titles and the X-Division Championship three times each. However, it seems that his time with the company has finally come to an end.

According to recent reports from PWInsider, Ace Austin's contract with TNA Wrestling has recently expired, and he was unable to come to terms with a new deal. It was also noted that the former X-Division Champion would wrestle his final match this Friday at Under Siege.

Ad

Trending

Scott D'Amore, who signed the 28-year-old wrestler, confirmed his departure in his D'Amore Drop column, stating that Austin's contract has expired and he's leaving the company on good terms. He also noted that Ace is prepared for the next chapter in his career.

“Nothing has been said publicly, but Ace Austin’s contract with TNA has come to term. Ace deciding to leave is amicable — he’s been there since he was barely out of his teens and he’s ready to step up. I signed him, and everything he’s shown since confirmed that Ace Austin becoming a massive star is, indeed, “inevitable.” He’s ready for that next chapter. I think it is time Ace Austin goes all in on proving he’s one of the best.” [H/T Sescoops]

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for Ace Austin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More