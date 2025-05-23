BREAKING: Top wrestler leaving promotion after 6-year stint; final match set for this week - Reports

A top wrestler is set to leave a promotion after a six-year tenure. He will compete in his final match for the company tonight.
Ace Austin joined TNA Wrestling in 2019 and established himself as one of the top wrestlers in the X-Division. The star experienced a lot of success within the company by winning the Tag Team Titles and the X-Division Championship three times each. However, it seems that his time with the company has finally come to an end.
According to recent reports from PWInsider, Ace Austin's contract with TNA Wrestling has recently expired, and he was unable to come to terms with a new deal. It was also noted that the former X-Division Champion would wrestle his final match this Friday at Under Siege.
Scott D'Amore, who signed the 28-year-old wrestler, confirmed his departure in his D'Amore Drop column, stating that Austin's contract has expired and he's leaving the company on good terms. He also noted that Ace is prepared for the next chapter in his career.
“Nothing has been said publicly, but Ace Austin’s contract with TNA has come to term. Ace deciding to leave is amicable — he’s been there since he was barely out of his teens and he’s ready to step up. I signed him, and everything he’s shown since confirmed that Ace Austin becoming a massive star is, indeed, “inevitable.” He’s ready for that next chapter. I think it is time Ace Austin goes all in on proving he’s one of the best.” [H/T Sescoops]
It will be interesting to see what's next for Ace Austin.