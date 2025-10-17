“Ready?” - Former AEW World Trios Champion sparks return rumors ahead of WrestleDream

A top star and former champion may have just teased his AEW return on social media. The talent in question, Jay White, is a member of The Bang Bang Gang.The Switchblade was last seen in action on the March 29 episode of AEW Collision, where he defeated Kevin Knight in singles competition. He was scheduled to participate in this year's Men's Owen Hart Cup, but had to be written off of television via a kayfabe ambush at the hands of The Death Riders after White sustained a hand injury. Some time later it was reported that the former Unified Trios Champion was additionally dealing with a shoulder injury as well, which seemingly could have ended up putting him out of commission for the rest of 2025.However, in the midst of his ongoing hiatus, Jay White has now broken months of social media silence, taking to X/Twitter to write a one-word post, potentially teasing his AEW comeback.&quot;Ready?&quot; - posted White.Check out Jay White's tweet HERE.Switchblade Jay White @JayWhiteNZLINKReady?It remains to be seen if King Switch will focus his attention on seeking revenge on The Death Riders and on Jon Moxley whenever he does return to All Elite Wrestling programming. Alternatively, he could set his sights on his long-time rival Hangman Page, who is currently the reigning Men's World Champion. Jay White's AEW faction recently added a new memberIn the aftermath of All Out : Toronto, on the September 27 edition of Saturday Night Collision, Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson addressed their recent losses, and how it led them to the realization that, with Jay White and Colten Gunn both on the shelf, the Bang Bang Gang needed to replenish its ranks. Robinson used this as an opportunity to reveal the latest addition to their group - Ace Austin, who had made his All Elite Wrestling debut earlier in August.The self-proclaimed &quot;Collision Cowboys&quot; were featured in a backstage angle with Big Bill and Bryan Keith last week, continuing the budding rivalry between the two teams.