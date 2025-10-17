  • home icon
  • AEW
  • “Ready?” - Former AEW World Trios Champion sparks return rumors ahead of WrestleDream

“Ready?” - Former AEW World Trios Champion sparks return rumors ahead of WrestleDream

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 17, 2025 04:44 GMT
A former AEW champion may have just teased his comeback [Image Credits: Kosha Irby
A former AEW champion may have just teased his comeback [Image Credits: Kosha Irby's X profile]

A top star and former champion may have just teased his AEW return on social media. The talent in question, Jay White, is a member of The Bang Bang Gang.

Ad

The Switchblade was last seen in action on the March 29 episode of AEW Collision, where he defeated Kevin Knight in singles competition. He was scheduled to participate in this year's Men's Owen Hart Cup, but had to be written off of television via a kayfabe ambush at the hands of The Death Riders after White sustained a hand injury. Some time later it was reported that the former Unified Trios Champion was additionally dealing with a shoulder injury as well, which seemingly could have ended up putting him out of commission for the rest of 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, in the midst of his ongoing hiatus, Jay White has now broken months of social media silence, taking to X/Twitter to write a one-word post, potentially teasing his AEW comeback.

"Ready?" - posted White.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out Jay White's tweet HERE.

Ad

It remains to be seen if King Switch will focus his attention on seeking revenge on The Death Riders and on Jon Moxley whenever he does return to All Elite Wrestling programming. Alternatively, he could set his sights on his long-time rival Hangman Page, who is currently the reigning Men's World Champion.

Jay White's AEW faction recently added a new member

In the aftermath of All Out : Toronto, on the September 27 edition of Saturday Night Collision, Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson addressed their recent losses, and how it led them to the realization that, with Jay White and Colten Gunn both on the shelf, the Bang Bang Gang needed to replenish its ranks. Robinson used this as an opportunity to reveal the latest addition to their group - Ace Austin, who had made his All Elite Wrestling debut earlier in August.

Ad

The self-proclaimed "Collision Cowboys" were featured in a backstage angle with Big Bill and Bryan Keith last week, continuing the budding rivalry between the two teams.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications