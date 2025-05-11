"Without him, I would not have accomplished anything" - AEW's Taz pays emotional tribute to Sabu [WATCH]

Sabu just passed away at the age of 60. AEW's Taz has now paid an emotional tribute to the late wrestling legend.

Ad

Sabu first made a name for himself in Extreme Championship Wrestling, where he gained a lot of traction due to his death-defying antics in the ring. The star quickly became a fan favorite and fought all over the world following his time with ECW. His retirement match took place last month against Joey Janela. Sadly, the legend just passed away and has left the wrestling world in shock.

Taz, who had a long history with Sabu, took to X/Twitter to post a video in a heartfelt tribute to his former colleague:

Ad

Trending

"Hey, guys. What's up? Come to you with a heavy heart right now as many of you might have heard, unfortunately, the legendary the great Sabu has passed away last night, I believe, at the age of 60. Breaks my heart. I literally was just watching a video late last night. I was just messing around on YouTube and then I saw an interview he did like a year ago, Sabu, and his sense of humor, just I know it, he had me laughing and I was just watching this interview that was old. I was just thinking about him. It was just last night, literally last night, then I got this news today from some ECW guys."

Ad

He further said that he would not have had the legendary career he did if it weren't for the hardcore legend. He recalled their debut in ECW in 1993 and also the times when the late star put Taz over even though he didn't need to. The AEW personality finished the video by saying that he would miss his former colleague:

"We both debuted for ECW in 1993 in the ECW Arena against each other. Many know that, but what you don't know, he was the guy who was getting the big push. He was gonna be, Heyman wanted to push the heck out of him and rightfully so. My job was to come in for one match and wrestle him and put him over and Sabu didn't have to let me do anything in that match. He could've just....it was about him, not about me. And he was so grateful to me and I'll never forget it. Even though we became very deep rivalry, love hate type thing, but more love than hate, he got me over. Like, he got me over. Every time we stepped in the ring or anything we did, like when I came back with my injury, like, without him, I would not have accomplished anything. But what Sabu has accomplished in his career has been amazing. This guy is amazing and he's just a great hearted soul. I'm gonna miss him immensely. I feel horrible about this. Rest in peace. My brother Sabu, please rest in peace."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW issued a statement on the passing of Sabu

Sabu had wrestled for almost every major promotion under the sun, like WWE, ECW, WCW, TNA, GCW, and many more. He also made an appearance for AEW in 2023, where he was the enforcer for Adam Cole's unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing.

Hence, when the news of his passing broke, AEW took to social media to issue the following statement:

Ad

"AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans."

Expand Tweet

We send our heartfelt condolences to Sabu's family during these difficult times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More