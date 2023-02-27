"WM 40 Main event night 2" - Fans lose their minds at the possibility of top AEW star debuting in Triple H-led WWE

The recent speculation about AEW star Kenny Omega potentially joining Triple H-led WWE has caused a major stir. Professional wrestling fans are always on the lookout for exciting new developments in the industry.

Kenny Omega, who was previously the AEW World Champion, has been at the center of rumors. The rumors started when Dave Meltzer reported that the former AEW World Champion's contract with All Elite Wrestling was set to expire in late January.

While it was later revealed that The Cleaner's contract had been extended to account for his time out of action with injuries, the possibility of him joining WWE still remains. Reports suggest that the Stamford-based promotion is keen to sign Omega, and he is reportedly open-minded about the idea.

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement at the prospect of Kenny Omega joining WWE. Many fans' have discussed the dream matches that could potentially take place.

There are already plenty of WWE superstars that fans would love to see Omega face off against, including the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.

Of course, there are also concerns among some fans that Omega's unique style and character may not translate well to WWE's more traditional format. But there is no denying that his potential arrival would be a major coup for the company. His arrival in WWE would likely generate significant interest from fans around the world.

Details on whether Kenny Omega will re-sign with AEW over WWE

Recent reports suggest that Kenny Omega's possible move from AEW to WWE may not be as imminent as some fans had hoped.

Despite rumors that WWE is interested in signing Omega, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that Omega's agent is likely to negotiate an extension of his contract with AEW. It would be similar to what was done for Chris Jericho and the Young Bucks.

"Barry Bloom has been Omega’s agent since his late 2018/early 2019 New Japan contract extended, and is also the agent that is expected to handle the Young Bucks deal at the end of this year. He also negotiated Chris Jericho’s most recent deal. FTR’s deal is said to be up in April. The Young Bucks deals are up at the end of the year," Meltzer said.

The Cleaner's status in All Elite Wrestling has been a topic of much discussion, given his prominence within the promotion. But it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer to see if he will make a move to WWE or stay with AEW.

