Backstage details lend to the idea Kenny Omega will re-sign with AEW over WWE - Reports

Kenny Omega's AEW status has been quite the topic of discussion in recent months, but for all those hoping that he'll jump to WWE, a recent report suggests that could be far from reality.

Besides being one of the names who founded AEW, Kenny Omega is considered one of the biggest pro wrestlers in the promotion. Due to this, Omega's possible exit has many anxious about AEW's future in the industry.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega has the same agent who negotiated Chris Jericho's extension and will likely do the same for the Young Bucks.

"Barry Bloom has been Omega’s agent since his late 2018/early 2019 New Japan contract extended, and is also the agent that is expected to handle the Young Bucks deal at the end of this year. He also negotiated Chris Jericho’s most recent deal. FTR’s deal is said to be up in April. The Young Bucks deals are up at the end of the year," Meltzer said.

Due to this, it could be highly unlikely that Omega will end up in WWE anytime soon, as the agent has a rapport for making deals that work in AEW's favor. Despite this, the legendary Ric Flair expressed that he hopes that Triple H picks up The Cleaner and that it might happen because Tony Khan is becoming too oblivious.

Kenny Omega admitted that his Wrestle Kingdom 17 match against Will Ospreay made him very anxious

Kenny Omega is known by many names in the pro wrestling industry, and his previous gimmick as the Belt Collector saw the star as being highly aggressive and capable.

During his recent appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, Kenny Omega noted that Ospreay's natural ability made him doubt whether he'd be able to compete and not re-injure himself.

“I was scared about that. You had a guy in Will Ospreay being heralded as one of the best in-ring guys in the world.He can do it all. He’s strong, fast, and agile. He’s smart enough to get by on his tools," said Omega said. (H/T: Fightful)

Fans will simply have to stay tuned to see what Omega's next move in pro wrestling will be. With all the interest from WWE, the former AEW World Champion might just be a higher commodity than he could have even imagined.

