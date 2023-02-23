WWE Hall of Famer tips Triple H to sign former 4-time world champion

A WWE veteran recently expressed an interest in seeing a massively popular star join Triple H's roster someday down the line.

The star in question, Kenny Omega, has made a name for himself in the pro-wrestling business even without appearing in WWE so far. He is currently hailed as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Furthermore, he has won several titles across several promotions to cement his dominance.

With rumors of Omega's contract expiring this year, speculation about his possible jump to WWE has gripped a lot of fans. In a recent episode of To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stated that he would like to see the former AEW World Champion join Triple H's roster.

However, the Hall of Famer expressed concern about whether Tony Khan would ever release the star.

"I hope they [WWE] do. If I am Tony Khan, I have a guy in human relations, talent relations saying shut the f*ck up. You think Vince [McMahon] would tolerate it? I think Tony is becoming so enamoured with the product, like I said the other day. He is also very... personally attached to the product as he is with the football as well. He's not looking at what's going on," said Flair. [From 26:18 onwards]

WWE veteran Jake Roberts praised the AEW Star

Kenny Omega's talent has been appreciated by some of the most experienced veterans in the pro-wrestling business, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

On an episode of his podcast, "The Snake Pit," the Hall of Famer heaped praise on the Cleaner. He also stated that Omega had even surpassed Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. Roberts further commented on the All Elite star's finishing move.

"He’s [Kenny Omega] unbelievable, man, and I love his finishing maneuver [One-Winged Angel], and knee to the face, that’s pretty crisp," said Roberts. [H/T -WrestlingINC]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kenny Omega OUTTA NOWHERE with the V-Trigger + One Winged Angel Combo - AJPW (03.20.2012) Kenny Omega OUTTA NOWHERE with the V-Trigger + One Winged Angel Combo - AJPW (03.20.2012) https://t.co/pPxATisFUA

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kenny Omega.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega join Triple H's roster? Sound off in the comments section below!

