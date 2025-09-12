“Won’t be making that trip”- 36-year-old star reacts to rumours of WWE WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia

A former AEW star reacted to WWE WrestleMania 43 potentially taking place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. The star suggested a different show for Madison Square Garden as he won't be making the trip.The 36-year-old star, Joey Janela gave his take on the rumors of WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Janela was a part of the AEW roster from 2019 to 2022 and is currently very active on the independent wrestling scene. Recently, rumors of the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, potentially taking place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, sparked an online debate.The official announcement regarding the same has yet to be made by the Stamford-based promotion. Taking notice of the rumors, Joey Janela showed his disinterest in the event taking place in Saudi Arabia.Taking to the X social media platform, Joey Janela said he won't be making the trip to Saudi Arabia if WrestleMania 43 takes place there. Janela also suggested a Spring Break show in Madison Square Garden instead:&quot;We Won’t be making that trip, Let’s do Spring Break in Madison Square Garden then?!?!&quot; Janela wrote.Triple H teased a huge WWE announcement after WrestleMania 43 rumorsThe rumors of WrestleMania 43 in 2027 possibly taking place in Saudi Arabia have been circulating all over social media. Meanwhile, the Chief Content Officer of the company, Triple H has revealed that he would be making a massive announcement on WWE's official YouTube channel this Friday, which will change the game. The Cerebral Assassin wrote the following on X:&quot;We’ll be making a huge announcement on @WWE’s YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. I told you we’d change the game. And we’re just getting started.&quot;Triple H @TripleHLINKWe’ll be making a huge announcement on @WWE’s YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. I told you we’d change the game. And we’re just getting started.Many fans have already been speculating that the announcement will be regarding WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in his back pocket for the announcement on Friday.