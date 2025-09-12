  • home icon
  "Won't be making that trip"- 36-year-old star reacts to rumours of WWE WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia

“Won’t be making that trip”- 36-year-old star reacts to rumours of WWE WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 12, 2025 11:01 GMT
WWE WrestleMania 43
WrestleMania 43 is rumored to be in Saudi Arabia (Source-WWE.com)

A former AEW star reacted to WWE WrestleMania 43 potentially taking place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. The star suggested a different show for Madison Square Garden as he won't be making the trip.

The 36-year-old star, Joey Janela gave his take on the rumors of WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Janela was a part of the AEW roster from 2019 to 2022 and is currently very active on the independent wrestling scene. Recently, rumors of the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, potentially taking place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, sparked an online debate.

The official announcement regarding the same has yet to be made by the Stamford-based promotion. Taking notice of the rumors, Joey Janela showed his disinterest in the event taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to the X social media platform, Joey Janela said he won't be making the trip to Saudi Arabia if WrestleMania 43 takes place there. Janela also suggested a Spring Break show in Madison Square Garden instead:

"We Won’t be making that trip, Let’s do Spring Break in Madison Square Garden then?!?!" Janela wrote.
Triple H teased a huge WWE announcement after WrestleMania 43 rumors

The rumors of WrestleMania 43 in 2027 possibly taking place in Saudi Arabia have been circulating all over social media. Meanwhile, the Chief Content Officer of the company, Triple H has revealed that he would be making a massive announcement on WWE's official YouTube channel this Friday, which will change the game. The Cerebral Assassin wrote the following on X:

"We’ll be making a huge announcement on @WWE’s YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. I told you we’d change the game. And we’re just getting started."

Many fans have already been speculating that the announcement will be regarding WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in his back pocket for the announcement on Friday.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
