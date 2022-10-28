"Wonderful to see Owen [Hart] recognized" - WWE legend praises AEW's recognition of wrestling icon (Exclusive)

While Triple H and Tony Khan may be in stiff competition, the creation of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW has recently garnered appreciation from WWE legend AI Snow.

The Owen Hart Foundation cup was established in September 2021, with the first matches for the men's and women's divisions taking place in May.

After a series of single-elimination matches, Adam Cole and Britt Baker eventually went on to win the top prizes in their respective divisions at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The Owen Hart Cup was established by AEW in collaboration with the Owen Hart Foundation in an effort to honor the legacy of the legendary wrestler.

Speaking about Tony Khan's decision to hold the tournament, WWE legend Al Snow praised the event during a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview.

"It's always wonderful to see Owen[Hart] recognised. Owen was such a great wrestler and great performer, and a great person. A good guy, a decent human being. And, you know, Owen was always funny, always ribbing." (0:24 - 0:41)

Al Snow is currently managing the day-to-day operations of Ohio Valley Wrestling, a promotion that he bought in 2018 and then sold off a majority interest of later in 2021.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart also spoke about AEW's decision to honor his brother

The Owen Hart Cup served as a testament to the legacy of Owen Hart, even Bret Hart attended the tournament finals at AEW Double or Nothing.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the inclusion of his brother in Tony Khan's Brand, in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"I was just happy to see Owen remembered in any way," Hart said. (1:58)

As of now, there are no concrete plans to make the tournament an annual occurrence. It remains to be seen what is next for the Jacksonville-based Promotion in the future.

