WWE legend Bret Hart finally breaks silence on AEW paying tribute to his late brother Owen Hart (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart finally opened up about AEW President Tony Khan recently paying homage to his late brother Owen Hart.

The King of Harts sadly passed away on May 23, 1999, due to an unfortunate accident during his entrance at WWE Over The Edge.

The 34-year-old's illustrious career ended abruptly, but he left a long-lasting legacy, which his admirers still remember to date.

AEW recently partnered up with The Owen Hart Foundation and announced an annual tournament to honor the late wrestler's legacy.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Bret Hart revealed that he was happy to see his late brother being remembered through various events today:

"I was just happy to see Owen remembered in any way," Hart said. (1:58)

Which AEW stars won the inaugural Owen Hart Tournament?

AEW recently held the Owen Hart tournament for the men's and women's divisions, with the finals culminating at Double or Nothing 2022.

Real-life couple Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker emerged as the winners of the inaugural tournament in their respective divisions.

Cole defeated Samoa Joe in a first-time-ever match, while Baker outsmarted Ruby Soho again to bask in her glory.

Owen Hart's widow, Martha (Founder of the Owen Hart Foundation), showed up at the pay-per-view to deliver a heartfelt speech and award trophies and belts to the victors.

The Hitman was heavily rumored to make his presence felt on May 29. However, these hearsays were put to rest when the veteran reportedly signed a merchandising deal with WWE, which may have prevented him from appearing in the rival promotion.

For those unaware, there have been long-standing issues between Martha and Bret since the former infamously sued WWE following her husband's demise.

The two personalities haven't been on good terms for a long time now, and it is obscure if they will ever bury the hatchet.

Martha's estranged relationship with WWE is one of the reasons why Vince McMahon's company did not honor Owen Hart's legacy.

