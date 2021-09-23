Why will Owen Hart never be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Owen Hart will never be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame because of a dispute between WWE and his widow, Martha Hart. Martha sued WWE following the tragic death of Owen at the Over The Edge pay-per-view in 1999.

She has been involved in several legal cases involving her husband and his image. Owen Hart is currently not mentioned or referenced anywhere on WWE.com. However, his matches are available to watch on Peacock and WWE Network.

Owen is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The lawsuit over his death was settled out of court for $18 million in November 2000. WWE has not honored Hart since, as Martha holds the right to everything related to him.

The incident involving Hart's career and the Over The Edge pay-per-view incident featured on Vice's Dark Side of the Ring series. Martha later praised the episode:

"I really appreciated how the Dark Side of the Ring highlighted and showed Owen's personality. He was such a bubbly, happy person. He's was so kind, and I know we didn't get to really, I wish we could have fleshed out more about his personality, but I think people really get a sense of just the great father that he was, the great husband. He was such a warm, uplifting person. He was the kind of person that you're just attracted to because he's positive and happy and fun to be around and uplifting. I think people are going to get a sense of this very playful, fun guy that was just a real sweetheart, and he really was. He was just a pleasant, wonderful person." Martha Hart said (h/t Comic Book)

All Elite Wrestling will honor Owen Hart now

AEW announced on September 20, 2021, that they have entered into a partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation, which Martha Hart runs.

Also Read

The partnership will see All Elite Wrestling honor the legacy of the late wrestler with merchandise and an appearance in the upcoming AEW game. There will also be an annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

It is the first official mention of the former European Champion in the pro wrestling world since WWE honored Owen on 'RAW is Owen' the night following his tragic death. Over

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Angana Roy