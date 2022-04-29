Details of Bret Hart's WWE deal uncovered 

After weeks of speculation, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has reportedly signed a merchandise deal with Vince McMahon's company.

Lately, Hart has been the topic of discussion as rumors of him re-signing with WWE began to circulate. This revelation came as a surprise, considering AEW, WWE's rival promotion, is currently running two tournaments in tribute to Bret's late brother Owen Hart. Now, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has confirmed the exact nature of Hart's deal, and it's not what fans expected.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer claimed Bret's only deal with WWE is for merchandising. The Hitman could still appear on AEW as he currently has no TV commitments with WWE:

"Bret Hart said that his only deal with WWE is a merchandising deal and not any other deal," Meltzer wrote

It keeps the AEW door open for Bret, who may still be involved in the Owen Hart tournament despite claiming AEW hadn't reached out to him.

Bret Hart's deal with WWE is reportedly very lucrative

In a recent report, Dave Meltzer also claimed that Bret Hart's new WWE deal is lucrative. Meltzer theorized that the deal may have banned The Excellence of Execution from appearing for AEW:

"Those in AEW are of the belief that Hart quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal that'd ban him from appearing on AEW shows. But he's allowed to do indie shows, so that loophole allowed this to happen.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

This news comes just weeks after Hart received high praise from top AEW stars CM Punk and Dax Harwood of FTR.

