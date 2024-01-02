“Working with Vince McMahon was hard,” says WWE Hall of Famer

The reason Vince McMahon is a successful visionary who changed sports entertainment is his sheer commitment and doing everything to perfection. A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is in total agreement with that claim.

The star in question is the WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. He had been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for a long time before switching to rival competitor AEW in 2021 in a backstage role.

During a recent appearance on Premier Live TV, The World's Strongest Man was asked about his time with Vince and the experience he gained working with, perhaps, one of the greatest revolutionaries of the wrestling business.

“Working with Vince [McMahon] was hard. Because he’s a perfectionist, and nobody’s perfect. So he told you you was rotten a lot. But he would always say how you [could] get better. Every wrestler that ever worked for him will tell you the same thing," Mark Henry said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Henry credited McMahon for being a perfectionist, going to extra lengths to help talent develop and become better. Moreover, he claimed that not only he but also anyone who worked for Vince would say the same thing.

A WWE Hall of Famer took a jab at Vince McMahon's talent-handling role

Vince McMahon's work ethic may have brought him immense success, but alongside also came criticism about his way of handling things.

While speaking on the Steve & Captain Evil: The Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg took a shot at the former Chairman of the Stamford-based promotion when it came to the talent and pitching ideas for their development.

"As long as you go in to Vince and make sure every idea you have sounds like it came from his mouth, you're good," Goldberg said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Goldberg's frustration probably came after Vince failed to live up to his promise of giving the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion a proper retirement match. This was something he was reportedly promised as payback for losing to Roman Reigns at the 2022 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

