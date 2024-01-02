Goldberg takes a dig at Vince McMahon's handling of WWE talents

Goldberg's credibility as a draw for WWE was notable during his successful runs with the global juggernaut in the early aughts, as well as between 2016 to 2022. However, his name among fans garners a mixed response thanks to his unique in-ring style.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, the 57-year-old veteran wrestled his last match to date for WWE, going out on his back for Roman Reigns. He later made headlines in the pro-wrestling media when he disclosed about broken promises.

It was with regard to then-chairman Vince McMahon stating that he would receive a retirement match in return for the favor that was to put over The Tribal Chief a month before the latter's explosive third WrestleMania showdown with Brock Lesnar.

On Steve & Captain Evil: The Podcast, Goldberg touched on a handful of interesting topics, including his experience working for WCW in the nineties and later the WWE. Both apparently are on the opposite ends of the spectrum:

"The best way that I can describe is the WCW was run by the inmates. You got Kevin Nash, you got Scott Hall, you got Hulk Hogan, and on the other flipside of the coin you have the 800-pound gorilla whose name is Vince McMahon."

The veteran claimed that Vince McMahon's authority-fueled ego needed to be fed to get ideas across:

"As long as you go in to Vince and make sure every idea you have sounds like it came from his mouth, you're good," said the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Goldberg's most significant storyline in the last decade upon WWE's return was against Brock Lesnar. The two redeemed themselves after their forgettable WrestleMania dud in 2004.

Goldberg discloses how Bobby Lashley came up with an idea for their WWE Championship feud in 2021

Bobby Lashley's noteworthy WWE Championship reign in 2021 was a long time coming for the athlete, who had been in the business for well over a decade.

During the summer of that year, Lashley was embroiled in a personal feud with Goldberg, which also became his final storyline before dropping the belt.

The two locked horns at SummerSlam, a fight in which, surprisingly, fans got to witness The All Mighty put Goldberg's son Gage in The Hurt Lock. He spoke about this particular plot point in their rivalry in the aforementioned podcast:

"The funny thing is…Bobby came in, I had a feud with somebody else at the time, but we were backstage and he comes in, and he gets along great with Gage. He asked if I would throw Gage into the fray. I was like, ‘I don’t know, let me ask Gage.’ Long story short, San Antonio, Gage’s football team was in the front row, Bobby was messing with me, and he gets in Gage’s face," said Goldberg.

Check out the segment involving the three at SummerSlam 2021 below:

You can read more as the veteran shares details about why he had to stop his son Gage from laughing after the beatdown here.

Do you expect to see Goldberg back in the Stamford-based promotion at some point down the line? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.