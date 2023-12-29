Former WWE star says Bobby Lashley came up with the idea to attack his son during a match

Former WWE Superstar Goldberg has shared that it was Bobby Lashley's idea for his son Gage to be involved in their match at SummerSlam 2021.

The All Mighty defended his WWE Championship against the wrestling legend at the event in their first outing. After he hit the latter with several chair shots, the Hall of Famer's son Gage tried to attack Lashley, but he was placed in The Hurt Lock. The match ended via referee stoppage, and the SmackDown star retained the title.

Speaking with Steve & Captain Evil, Goldberg said it was Bobby Lashley who approached him about getting his son involved in the match.

“I used to eat guys like Bobby Lashley when I was big. Now, I just let my son eat those people. The funny thing is…Bobby came in, I had a feud with somebody else at the time, but we were backstage and he comes in, and he gets along great with Gage. He asked if I would throw Gage into the fray. I was like, ‘I don’t know, let me ask Gage.’ Long story short, San Antonio, Gage’s football team was in the front row, Bobby was messing with me, and he gets in Gage’s face," said Goldberg. (H/T Fightful)

Goldberg recalls trying to stop Gage from laughing after he was choked out by Bobby Lashley

Gage jumped into the ring to save his father, but he ended up being taken out with The Hurt Lock, and his dad lost the match.

Goldberg stated that he was watching Gage as he was locked in the submission hold by Lashley, and he noticed that his son was laughing. He proceeded to choke the teenager himself to stop him from laughing.

"Gage jumps out of the stands, jumps in the middle of the ring, this was planned, and jumps on Bobby’s back, and Bobby proceeds to choke him out. He has to act like he’s choked out. I’m over in the corner, hurt, but I’m watching my son to make sure he’s doing everything correctly. He’s smiling! I started laughing, being proud of my son, I’m choking Gage, I’m behind him, I’m consoling him, but I’m literally choking him with his own shirt so he stops laughing. I was very proud of him. You have to take the fakeness serious,” said Goldberg.

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg faced each other again in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel 2021, which was won by the former WCW World Champion.

