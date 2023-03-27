"Worse, he'd be Miro" - Twitter roasts former WWE Intercontinental Champion after he discloses why he didn't sign with AEW

Fans on social media have reacted to recent comments made by a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, who has claimed he would have been on AEW Dark if he had signed with All Elite Wrestling.
The man in question is Matt Cardona, the former Zack Ryder who has revitalized his career on the independent circuit following a very brief run with AEW in 2020.
Many believed Cardona was going to sign with AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic, but chose against it, citing in a recent interview that if he had signed for All Elite Wrestling, he would be performing primarily on Dark rather than Dynamite or Rampage.
Fans on Twitter have had their say on Cardona's comments, who have not only defended the prestige of AEW Dark but that he might have been booked worse than Miro, the former TNT Champion who has since been left in limbo due to frustrations with the creative direction of his character.
Matt Cardona does hold a unique honor when it comes to his brief AEW run
After being released by WWE in 2020, Matt Cardona appeared in All Elite Wrestling where he aligned himself with Cody Rhodes and the Nightmare Family. However, his alignment was short-lived as he didn't sign with the company and chose to work for Impact Wrestling, GCW, and the NWA instead.
But during his time with All Elite Wrestling, Matt Cardona did manage to appear at the All Out pay-per-view in 2020, where he was part of a match that had its own unique historical significance.
Matt Cardona teamed up with Dustin Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, and QT Marshall to take on The Dark Order, in what ended up being the final pay-per-view match of Mr. Brodie Lee's career before his untimely passing at the end of the year. Cardona's team picked up the win on the night in what turned out to be a surprisingly hard-hitting contest.
