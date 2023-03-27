"Worse, he'd be Miro" - Twitter roasts former WWE Intercontinental Champion after he discloses why he didn't sign with AEW

Fans on social media have reacted to recent comments made by a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, who has claimed he would have been on AEW Dark if he had signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The man in question is Matt Cardona, the former Zack Ryder who has revitalized his career on the independent circuit following a very brief run with AEW in 2020.

Many believed Cardona was going to sign with AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic, but chose against it, citing in a recent interview that if he had signed for All Elite Wrestling, he would be performing primarily on Dark rather than Dynamite or Rampage.

BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet

bodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEW Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEWbodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat…

Fans on Twitter have had their say on Cardona's comments, who have not only defended the prestige of AEW Dark but that he might have been booked worse than Miro, the former TNT Champion who has since been left in limbo due to frustrations with the creative direction of his character.

Dare ± @dare_aq @BodyslamNet If Moxley, Omega, and Danielson have no problem working on Dark nobody should. @BodyslamNet If Moxley, Omega, and Danielson have no problem working on Dark nobody should.

PeteXT @Peteyberger @BodyslamNet No dif than being on main event for wwe lol @BodyslamNet No dif than being on main event for wwe lol

✨🌟Celestial Goddess Wrestling Fan✨🌙 @CelAewSims

There is nothing wrong with being on AEW Dark Elevation.

This is why I hate to see this mindset in people.

Dark and Elevation are good shows. Easily accessible! Yet people think something is wrong with being on them? 🙄 @BodyslamNet There is nothing wrong with being on AEW Dark.There is nothing wrong with being on AEW Dark Elevation.This is why I hate to see this mindset in people.Dark and Elevation are good shows. Easily accessible! Yet people think something is wrong with being on them? 🙄 @BodyslamNet There is nothing wrong with being on AEW Dark. There is nothing wrong with being on AEW Dark Elevation. This is why I hate to see this mindset in people. Dark and Elevation are good shows. Easily accessible! Yet people think something is wrong with being on them? 🙄

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager

Kenny Omega has worked Dark.

Bryan Danielson has worked Dark.

Young Bucks, Adam Cole, even Sting has worked Dark.

Multiple former Men's/Women's champs have worked Dark while holding world titles.



AEW DARK IS NOT A DEMOTION OR THE OWN YOU THINK IT IS. BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet

bodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEW Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEWbodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Jon Moxley has worked Dark.Kenny Omega has worked Dark.Bryan Danielson has worked Dark.Young Bucks, Adam Cole, even Sting has worked Dark.Multiple former Men's/Women's champs have worked Dark while holding world titles.AEW DARK IS NOT A DEMOTION OR THE OWN YOU THINK IT IS. twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st… Jon Moxley has worked Dark.Kenny Omega has worked Dark.Bryan Danielson has worked Dark.Young Bucks, Adam Cole, even Sting has worked Dark.Multiple former Men's/Women's champs have worked Dark while holding world titles.AEW DARK IS NOT A DEMOTION OR THE OWN YOU THINK IT IS. twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st…

Marcchoi @Marcchoi1985 BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet

bodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEW Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEWbodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… So glad that AEW did not get another ex fed prima donna like Miro and Andrade who will put their self interest in front of the growth of the promotion twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st… So glad that AEW did not get another ex fed prima donna like Miro and Andrade who will put their self interest in front of the growth of the promotion twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st…

TJ C. @TJc_NECS twitter.com/bodyslamnet/st… BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet

bodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEW Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEWbodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Would you rather be on DARK in AEW or catering in WWE? Would you rather be on DARK in AEW or catering in WWE? 😂 twitter.com/bodyslamnet/st…

Levi 💜 @aumistyn BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet

bodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEW Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEWbodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Dark gets way more eyeballs than whatever shows he’s doing now.. twitter.com/bodyslamnet/st… Dark gets way more eyeballs than whatever shows he’s doing now.. twitter.com/bodyslamnet/st…

Alex Anderson @AlexEdEsquire BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet

bodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEW Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEWbodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Just like Jon Moxely, Kenny Omega, The Young Buck, Bryan Danielson, and Sting. Good Company if you ask me. twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st… Just like Jon Moxely, Kenny Omega, The Young Buck, Bryan Danielson, and Sting. Good Company if you ask me. twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st…

theJAMESmaker (definitely not Okada) @MancInMancland



Also disrespecting all the wrestlers bigger than him who've shown up on dark like Kenny Omega BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet

bodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEW Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEWbodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Dark has more viewers than any of the indie promotions he's been on though.Also disrespecting all the wrestlers bigger than him who've shown up on dark like Kenny Omega twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st… Dark has more viewers than any of the indie promotions he's been on though.Also disrespecting all the wrestlers bigger than him who've shown up on dark like Kenny Omega twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st…

arthur lopez @sirdirk1985 BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet

bodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEW Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEWbodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Oh Matt… just go back to WWE and be lower tier superstar. You’ll get pushed for a bit and then be renamed Zack Ryder. twitter.com/bodyslamnet/st… Oh Matt… just go back to WWE and be lower tier superstar. You’ll get pushed for a bit and then be renamed Zack Ryder. twitter.com/bodyslamnet/st…

Pro Wrestling Outsider @PW_Outsider BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet

bodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEW Matt Cardona Says He Would Be On Dark If He Had Signed With AEWbodyslam.net/2023/03/26/mat… I mean even that probably would have been better than what he's doing now twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st… I mean even that probably would have been better than what he's doing now twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st…

Matt Cardona does hold a unique honor when it comes to his brief AEW run

After being released by WWE in 2020, Matt Cardona appeared in All Elite Wrestling where he aligned himself with Cody Rhodes and the Nightmare Family. However, his alignment was short-lived as he didn't sign with the company and chose to work for Impact Wrestling, GCW, and the NWA instead.

But during his time with All Elite Wrestling, Matt Cardona did manage to appear at the All Out pay-per-view in 2020, where he was part of a match that had its own unique historical significance.

حسن المُزَيِّن @H7asa2n Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Mr. Brodie Lee & Stu Grayson vs. Dustin Rhodes, Matt Cardona, QT Marshall & Scorpio Sky

AEW All Out 2020

مباراه جيد Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Mr. Brodie Lee & Stu Grayson vs. Dustin Rhodes, Matt Cardona, QT Marshall & Scorpio SkyAEW All Out 2020مباراه جيد https://t.co/wSavEBRP8n

Matt Cardona teamed up with Dustin Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, and QT Marshall to take on The Dark Order, in what ended up being the final pay-per-view match of Mr. Brodie Lee's career before his untimely passing at the end of the year. Cardona's team picked up the win on the night in what turned out to be a surprisingly hard-hitting contest.

Do you think Matt Cardona was right to not sign with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes