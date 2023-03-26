"I'd be on f***ing Dark" - Former Intercontinental Champion recalls AEW deal falling through despite Cody Rhodes 'setting him up'

Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' role in helping him out when he was released from WWE in 2020. The former WWE star thanked Rhodes for his efforts but was more thankful for the AEW deal falling through.

Matt Cardona was part of the layoffs made in WWE during the COVID pandemic in 2020. Since then, he has had a brief stint in AEW, wrestling with the promotion for two months. However, Cardona has made his mark on the independent scene where he became a hot property, becoming the world champion with GCW and NWA.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic podcast, Matt Cardona discussed his life after his release from WWE. The former United States Champion also spoke about Cody Rhodes reaching out and giving him advice on tackling his situation.

"Cody [Rhodes], right away put me in contact with his agent, gave me some great advice. But, like in the wrestling business, if a producer or agent is giving you feedback on a match, sometimes that advice doesn't work for you. I realized I didn't need an agent. I wanted to be that guy in the trenches. I wanted to be that guy doing the numbers and negotiating," Cardona said. [9:30 - 10:02]

Delving deeper into the role Cody Rhodes played in helping him out, the erstwhile Zack Ryder added that Rhodes was the one who got his foot in the door in AEW and he was grateful for the opportunity. While he was disheartened about the deal not going through at first, he is now thankful for it, calling it a "blessing in disguise."

Cody [Rhodes] set me up for sure, got me that AEW cup of coffee run. I am grateful for that. Didn't work out at the time, I'll admit I was bummed out. I was like, 'Oh sh** now what.' Looking back, a blessing in disguise. If I had signed with AEW then, I'd be on f***ing Dark. No offense to those guys, but that's not what I want. I was already that guy in WWE." [10:03-10:31]

Matt Cardona has only words of praise for Cody Rhodes' vision

During Matt Cardona's chat on The Wrestling Classic podcast, he made it clear that Zack Ryder was no longer a gimmick and that if he returned to WWE, he would want to bring the 'Matt Cardona' persona with him.

While stating Cody Rhodes as an example, Cardona only had words of praise for The American Nightmare. He stated that Rhodes was the first person to jump from AEW to WWE and is also the first person to bring his gimmick and music with him.

"What he [Cody Rhodes] has done recently is unprecedented. First of all, being the first guy to jump from AEW to WWE. There can only be one first and the fact that he has brought his entire look, music, logo, has never been done in wrestling history. That's unprecedented and I give him all the props for having the vision to do that." [14:35 - 15:12]

While Cardona is still plying his trade in NWA, speculation is rife on whether he will soon return to WWE. It remains to be seen whether that will take place anytime soon.

