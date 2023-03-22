"Would be their best rating in a while" - Fans chime in to speculate that Goldberg will debut tonight on AEW Dynamite

Goldberg is now officially a free agent and fans are already speculating what his next move will be. Some are even alleging that AEW could pick up the WWE Hall of Famer, but the majority of fans aren't very happy about any of the speculation.

The 56-year-old star spent the past six years with WWE, where he occasionally wrestled and reigned as a world champion more than once. Unfortunately, the online reaction to his booking was largely negative, with many fans questioning why he was so prominently booked over younger talent.

Fans seemed to mostly respond negatively to speculation that the veteran could now debut at AEW Dynamite, with some even desperately urging Tony Khan not to consider signing Goldberg. However, a few comments were more cynical in nature and claimed that this is exactly what they'd expect from the AEW President.

Tyshon Johnson @Tyzeon1 @SKWrestling_ Well with @AEW habit of signing washed up WWE talent I wouldn't be shocked. However I do think they should focus more on actually being better than WCW 2.0 @SKWrestling_ Well with @AEW habit of signing washed up WWE talent I wouldn't be shocked. However I do think they should focus more on actually being better than WCW 2.0

AlbiA @AlbaniaUre1 @SKWrestling_ Would be their best Rating in a while @SKWrestling_ Would be their best Rating in a while

Đ₳₦łɆⱠ ⱠØØ₥ł₴ @darkly_dan @SKWrestling_ I’d laugh so hard. Cause it would definitely show how bad things are in aew now. @SKWrestling_ I’d laugh so hard. Cause it would definitely show how bad things are in aew now.

Domo @DomoDaRealest @SKWrestling_ The more I see ppl pushing this to happen the more angry I get @SKWrestling_ The more I see ppl pushing this to happen the more angry I get

MJF and 16,757 others @andrade0miedo @SKWrestling_ Aew definitely needs a big name like him so that the casual fan can tune in. Would really like to see him go vs Darby and STING @SKWrestling_ Aew definitely needs a big name like him so that the casual fan can tune in. Would really like to see him go vs Darby and STING

Fans will simply have to tune into AEW Dynamite tonight to see whether or not the former WWE Universal Champion will make his debut in the promotion and if he'll end up clashing with Sting or simply take on a backstage role instead.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Tony Khan recently claimed that Goldberg's WWE parting is something to "pay attention to"

While fans might be completely closed off to the idea of seeing Goldberg in AEW, Tony Khan could possibly be eying a way to bring the veteran to Jacksonville.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo If Goldberg gets a retirement match in AEW, who should he wrestle? If Goldberg gets a retirement match in AEW, who should he wrestle? https://t.co/WIZnw2fd3O

Tony Khan recently sat down for an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune, where he revealed that he was keeping an eye on Goldberg’s WWE exit.

"He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting," Khan said. [H/T - Fightful]

Goldberg's WWE parting naturally came as a big shock to the industry, as many assumed he would retire in the promotion. While he really doesn't have much time left to retire, the veteran might just see more opportunities in AEW.

Poll : 0 votes