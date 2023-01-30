"Would be incredible MOTY candidate" - Twitter reacts to dream matchup between WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and AEW star

The Twitterverse is seemingly very interested in seeing a match between WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and a major AEW star.

Although Ripley was signed to WWE in 2017, it wasn't until 2021 that she started appearing on the main roster. With her multiple title wins in NXT and already establishing herself as a major player, she also received a huge push on RAW, joining the Judgment Day faction later on.

Jamie Hayter is also currently one of the biggest stars on the AEW women's roster. While fans were already impressed with her in-ring work, she finally bagged her first gold in Tony Khan's Promotion by taking down Toni Storm.

A discussion about a dream match between the two stars recently surfaced on social media. This prompted fans to comment on the possible outcome of the bout. Here are some of the reactions:

Clint McCormick @ClintM83 @TheSageDoctor Jamie Hayter. She's been on fire, is so over and is the better wrestler. Rhea Ripley is a decent wrestler and by all accounts has had an incredible weekend. Glad she's getting just rewards after being wronged in the past.

Billy Thee G.O.A.T. 🐐🏴 @PlayZeeGame

Rhea is stronger.

Billy Thee G.O.A.T. 🐐🏴 @PlayZeeGame

Rhea is stronger.

Sorry, not sorry. This would be a damned fire fight of a match though!

Josh Mitchison @Joshmitchison @TheSageDoctor I don't know but the match would be incredible MOTY candidate deffo

༄🅜︎🅘︎🅢︎🅗︎🅞︎༄🇳🇱 @9Misho0 @TheSageDoctor At this point anything related to Jamie Hayter is W.

phraser @phraserbrown @TheSageDoctor Honestly we all win this one

The WWE Superstar has named her dream opponent for Wrestlemania 39

While the dream match between Jamie Hayter and Rhea Ripley is far from reality as of now, the Eradicator of Judgment Day apparently has her sights set on an opponent for WrestleMania.

While speaking at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Ripley stated that while she enjoyed squaring off against Bianca Belair, she wanted to face an opponent with more 'flair' for WWE WrestleMania 39.

"But then again, it's the same with Charlotte. She also holds the SmackDown Women's Championship. So if I were to choose her, I can not only beat her for the first time ever in a singles match, which is something that I really, really want to do, but I also become a Grand Slam champion if I do. So I have a lot of thinking to do."

As of now, it remains to be seen who Ripley will face at WrestleMania.

Who do you think will win between Rhea Ripley and Jamie Hayter? Sound off in the comments section below!

