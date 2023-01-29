Rhea Ripley is currently undecided on which Women's Champion she would like to face at WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator outlasted 29 other women to win the Royal Rumble match last night. She's owed a championship match of her choosing at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Ripley could either face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship or Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title.

While speaking at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Rhea Ripley stated that she's not yet sure who she will pick, but she enjoys sharing the ring with Bianca Belair.

"I'm gonna have a lot of thinking to do before WrestleMania. I'm very torn by this decision. I've stepped in the ring with Bianca many times, and I absolutely love every second in the ring with her. I think that we bring out a side of each other that not many people will see, and we really take each other to the absolute limit," said Ripley. (8:19-8:43)

She added that she also wants to finally defeat Charlotte Flair and become a Women's Grand Slam Champion:

"But then again, it's the same with Charlotte. She also holds the SmackDown Women's Championship. So if I were to choose her, I can not only beat her for the first time ever in a singles match, which is something that I really, really want to do, but I also become a Grand Slam champion if I do. So I have a lot of thinking to do," she added. (8:44-9:05)

Check out the entire press conference down below:

Rhea Ripley says she wants redemption from Charlotte Flair

At WrestleMania 36, Rhea Ripley defended her NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair after the latter won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match. The Nightmare lost the title to The Queen.

Ripley mentioned that she wants redemption for the loss, and she could do that by dethroning Charlotte at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

"I've got Bianca, someone who I've come up in NXT with and I have a lot to prove because she's beaten me a lot of the time and I've beaten her and we really want to prove who the EST of WWE really is. But then I have someone like Charlotte, who I have stepped in the ring with at WrestleMania before and I lost my championship to. But I want my redemption at the same time. So I'm not sure where I'm gonna go yet, but I have a lot of thinking to do," said Ripley. (9:05-9:33)

Rhea Ripley is one of the top female stars in WWE right now. She has had a great run on RAW with The Judgment Day, and it'll be interesting to see if she emerges victorious at WrestleMania.

Which champion do you think Rhea Ripley should choose? Sound off in the comments below!

