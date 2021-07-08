"Would love to fight him" - Recently released WWE star puts AEW Champion Kenny Omega on notice [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain, now known as Big Damo, recently discussed the possibility of clashing with AEW Champion Kenny Omega if he happens to join Tony Khan's promotion.

Big Damo, along with many other performers, was cut from the global juggernaut on June 25th, 2021, as part of the company's latest round of budget cuts. He was part of a supremely entertaining oddball tag team with Drake Maverick in NXT during his final months with WWE.

What a treat it was to speak to @DamoMackle for @SKWrestling_. We spoke about #UFC264, SAnitY, Nikki Ash and so much more. Catch the big man on UnSKripted with @chrisprolific in just a few hours. Yes, he will answer YOUR questions. pic.twitter.com/48ZSNoxeD9 — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) July 6, 2021

In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Big Damo discussed joining AEW and his dream opponents in the company. He heaped praise on AEW's roster, saying the company has many great wrestlers he would love to share a ring with.

"They have got a wonderful roster. You just said it yourself. When you got the likes of Omega and Miro, there are just so many great wrestlers there. Yes, there are plenty of matches that would be incredible for me or for anybody really," said Big Damo

Damo recalled seeing Kenny Omega perform for the first time at a DDT show in 2011 and finding him hilarious. He further praised the AEW Champion for his meteoric rise in the business, from performing as a junior heavyweight in NJPW to becoming a megastar in the USA by adopting The Cleaner gimmick. Damo finally added that he would love to square off with Omega sometime down the line.

"Kenny's been on fire. This last six years he was just something else. You know I saw him before that. The first time I saw him was in 2011 or something in DDT, and I thought he was hilarious. Then he moved into the junior division in NJPW, and then he just started like rising really. He was always super talented, and we had a chance to bring him over to the UK years ago, and he was just a cut above at that point. Then years later, he comes back as The Cleaner, the villainous role, and then moves onto becoming this megastar. I'm one of the many, many thousand wrestlers who would happily rip Kenny Omega. But he's definitely someone I would love to fight with some time down the line." said Big Damo

Big Damo could be a great addition to AEW's roster

Big Damo is a rare beast of a performer who can work as a powerhouse while also displaying agility that could leave the viewers stunned. He could be an intriguing addition to AEW.

Chip is back on my shoulder.



All future enquiries:

Damomackle@yahoo.com pic.twitter.com/HLp8ezk0Hu — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) June 25, 2021

Damo could have bangers with anyone in AEW, ranging from smaller-sized wrestlers like Sammy Guevara or Jungle Boy to engaging in blockbuster bouts with someone like Miro or Wardlow.

