Former WWE star Killian Dain on why AEW TNT Champion Miro is an ideal opponent for him (Exclusive)

Now that former WWE Superstar Killian Dain is no longer under contract with the company, he can wage war against a variety of opponents (once his 90-day non-compete clause expires in September). One likely opponent is AEW TNT Champion Miro who has been on a tear recently.

Big Damo opened up about potentially facing former United States Champion Rusev, now known as Miro, and had this to say about facing him at some point outside WWE:

"Miro is one of the guys I only wrestled one on a house show and he's such a personality, such a performer. He's just one of those ones that I'd mesh really well with." said Damo

Big Damo and Rusev have faced each other only once in WWE

Fans may remember Miro as Rusev, The Bulgarian Brute, a powerhouse who was initially booked in an undefeated streak during his WWE run. Many felt that he was underutilized and even though he got over organically with the 'Rusev Day' gimmick, he never got his due.

Fast forward to now, where he's reinvented himself as Miro on the AEW roster and holds one of the top singles prizes in the entire company.

Damo feels that the AEW roster is so jampacked that there are a variety of opponents that he could face. In the same interview, he also mentioned Kenny Omega as a viable opponent.

The Irishman was very candid during the chat about the fact that he's a foreigner living in the United States and after his WWE release, things may be a little difficult for him. We wish him all the best and hope that he's in an AEW ring facing Miro someday.

