"Would never again get this ovation if he was in WWE" - Wrestling legend heaps praise on AEW star Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson made his in-ring AEW debut at Grand Slam on Wednesday night, wrestling world champion Kenny Omega to a 30-minute time limit draw. The match got universal praise and 5 stars from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

The AEW audience welcomed Danielson with open arms and showered the former WWE Champion with their adulation.

Speaking on episode 400 of the Jim Cornette Experience, legendary manager Jim Cornette also praised the match, reserving particular praise for Bryan Danielson. He also commented on the massive ovation Danielson got from the fans in the Arthur Ashe Stadium:

[Bryan] Danielson comes out, he's in great shape, he looks tremendous, he's not the biggest guy but he's got a physique to match his frame. The fans were ballistic for him. Bryan Danielson would never again get this ovation if he was in WWE. It's a new environment with fans that have been waiting to see him leave the evil empire, get unleashed and do what he wants to do, what he can do.

Jim Cornette on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega not having "heel heat"

Jim Cornette also briefly spoke about AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who Cornette has been very critical of in the past. Cornette felt that Omega did not have true "heel heat" because fans loved how he wrestled.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude https://t.co/ojIBb9FEsP

However, Cornette added that it didn't matter in this match because everyone wanted to cheer for Bryan Danielson which made Omega come off as more of a heel:

Omega does not have real heel heat because the people like him because he does fancy stuff that they enjoy. But here, they were for Bryan Danielson because even these fans, and especially the New Yorkers, they know Danielson is a big time talent and a major deal and we like him and we will cheer for him.

It isn't yet clear which direction the storyline between Omega and Danielson will go moving forward. We will have to wait until AEW Dynamite on Wednesday to find out more.

