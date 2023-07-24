"Would be a sad end" - Former WWE personality reacts to Billy Gunn teasing retirement on AEW Collision

A former WWE personality has reacted to Billy Gunn's possible retirement from in-ring competition at 59. The name in question is Nigel McGuinness.

Billy Gunn has proved that age is just a number with his recent run in AEW as an active wrestler. Although he had joined the promotion as a backstage coach and trainer, Gunn revealed that he had also signed a separate contract as an in-ring performer.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Gunn probably wrestled in his last match, as he teased his retirement by leaving his boots in the ring. During the show, he and The Acclaimed suffered a loss against the House of Black in a trios match. Although nothing has been confirmed, the wrestling community has already begun speculating about the legend's future.

Former WWE personality and current AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness recently reacted to Gunn teasing his retirement on Collision.

"Would be a sad end - was perhaps a little hard on him," McGuinness wrote.

What could be the next step for Billy Gunn in the pro wrestling business?

Billy Gunn has had a long in-ring career and is still going strong in All Elite Wrestling. As a matter of fact, fans were chanting, "You still got it," when he was leaving his boots in the ring on Collision.

The Hall of Famer is still in good shape, and his retirement tease could be a part of a storyline. However, if Gunn has actually decided to hang up his boots, he could continue as a backstage personality in AEW or jump ship to WWE.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the legend and how Tony Khan's promotion addresses his retirement tease in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Gunn potentially hanging up his wrestling boots? Sound off in the comments section below.