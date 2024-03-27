"Wouldn't blame him at all" - Fans convinced Malakai Black is returning to WWE after former AEW star's hints

A recent comment made by a former AEW star establishes the rumors that Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black, will return to WWE in the future. The star being discussed is Mike Santana.

The former Latin American Xchange (LAX) member left the Jacksonville-based promotion in early March 2024. He usually teamed up with Ortiz throughout his run in the company. However, things started going downhill when Mike asked for a singles run and had creative differences with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Reportedly, his singles push was rejected, and therefore, Santana left the company after his contract expired.

Recently, Mike spoke with Chris Van Vliet about how he was sure that two stars in the Jacksonville-based company would leave AEW and join WWE in the future. One of them was Cody Rhodes. However, he did not reveal the second name.

“I’ll be real, there was two people that I said off the bat, they were gonna go back to WWE. One of them already did,” Mike Santana said.

Following Mike's statement, fans started predicting who could be the second name. The most popular name that came up was Malakai Black, as it was rumored that he was unhappy with his booking in AEW. Fans also predicted that Buddy Matthews could join Black and jump ship to WWE.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Whether Black jumps ship to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future remains to be seen.

Malakai Black claimed he never wanted to sign with WWE

In a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Malakai Black opened up about why he joined WWE in the first place. He revealed that his main goal was to go to Japan.

"Here's the funny part, I never really wanted to be part of the WWE. My goal was never the WWE. My goal was Japan for the longest time. And I did Japan, and it was around the time you know where NXT had developed itself as this like really cool entity where a lot of the people that I used to like wrestle myself on the independent scences were like making waves there. They were becoming stars, you know, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor all these," Malakai Black said.

It will be interesting to see if the House of Black's leader returns to WWE in the future.

