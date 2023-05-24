"Wow! She's gonna snub Triple H" - Twitter erupts as former WWE name expresses interest in signing with AEW

Twitter has erupted after former WWE personality Charly Arnolt (fka Charly Caruso) expressed her interest in signing with AEW.

In a recent interview, Arnolt credited her friendship with AEW President Tony Khan for playing a significant role in her WWE career. She fondly recounted how Khan had invited her to a SmackDown show in 2016.

They spent time together backstage, and to her surprise, she received a job offer from the Stamford-based promotion shortly afterward. Now, Arnolt has revealed that she has discussed the possibility of joining AEW, and she believes Khan has left the door open for her.

News of Arnolt's potential move to AEW quickly spread across Twitter, igniting a flurry of reactions from wrestling fans. Some fans preferred other personalities, such as Renee Paquette and Lexi, suggesting they are better suited for AEW.

On the other hand, some outright rejected the idea of Arnolt joining AEW, stating that they did not want her in the promotion. Additionally, speculation arose that Arnolt might snub WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H in favor of AEW.

As Arnolt's future remains uncertain, fans eagerly await further developments and announcements regarding her potential move to AEW.

Former WWE Broadcaster Charly Arnolt teases potential AEW move

Charly Arnolt has sparked speculation about a potential appearance in All Elite Wrestling. Arnolt hinted at the possibility of a cameo or even a more significant role with AEW, citing her long-standing friendship with Tony Khan.

In an interview with East Coast Auctions, she expressed her admiration for Tony Khan and her interest in AEW.

"I will make it a point to tune in and, who knows, maybe one day I'll make a cameo or more than a cameo," Arnolt continued. "I've known Tony for years and years. I was friends with Tony even before I took my job with WWE."

Arnolt also explained that, apart from AEW boss Tony Khan, she's also a big fan of Cody and his wife, Brandi Rhodes. The sports broadcaster departed WWE in March 2021 and subsequently joined ESPN full-time. However, she left ESPN and joined OutKick in April 2023.

