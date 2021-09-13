"Wow, wow!" - Legendary manager says MJF had extra venom during AEW Dynamite promo

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on MJF's controversial promo from last week's AEW Dynamite. The legendary manager was mighty impressed with MJF's verbal attack on Brian Pillman Jr. and his family, saying that The Pinnacle leader had "extra venom."

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that MJF regained a lot of his heat with his promo, which he had lost after losing to Chris Jericho at AEW All Out.

He added MJF sounded extra confident and that he came out intending to rile up the Cincinnati crowd, which he successfully accomplished.

The MJF vs Brian Pillman Jr programm had an incredible start and I think it'll be great the entire way through.



Remember when people said AEW's younger stars wouldn't get tv time?



Also Wardlow's slow burn turn is being done excellently — Pfmu🇮🇪  (@PatrickEireAew) September 9, 2021

Furthermore, Jim Cornette particularly praised MJF's dig at Brian Pillman Jr's mother, which got a heated response from many in the wrestling world.

"MJF came out, and not only did his great promo, but he had extra venom, he had extra confidence, he was trying extra hard to restore his credibility, to get some of his heat back. He was prepared for this. He wanted those people to revile him. He knocked Linda Pillman, and he knocked the pregnant daughter of Brian Pillman Sr. And, of course, then, MJF calls Brian's mother, Melanie, Methanie Pillman. Wow, wow!" said Jim Cornette

As a result of their memorable exchange, MJF and Brian Pillman Jr. could be on a collision course. With AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam just around the corner, the two could face off at the September 22nd show.

Dutch Mantell wasn't pleased with MJF's controversial promo on AEW Dynamite

One of the many people who felt MJF crossed the line with his promo on AEW Dynamite was wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, the wrestling veteran felt that The Salt of The Earth's promo was in "bad taste."

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage Review | Smack Talk with Dutch Mantell: Edge vs. Rollins II; Andrade vs. PAC https://t.co/Oomc2VDrB9 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 11, 2021

Mantell stated that MJF and AEW should have censored the promo since many kids were also watching the show. He added that a promo of this nature could have been on a house show but wasn't fit for live TV.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of MJF's promo on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read

If you're using quotes from this article please give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Alan John