"Not sure if a number 2 company can keep passing on opportunities" - Wrestling legend makes bold claim on Tony Khan's decisions in AEW 

Former WCW star Disco Inferno has taken a dig at AEW President Tony Khan for not capitalizing on real-life drama on the show.

The past few months have witnessed backstage issues come to the forefront in the Jacksonville-based promotion. At the beginning of June this year, AEW star MJF delivered a pipebomb promo calling out Tony Khan. Many believed that MJF's frustrations with the company were real, but Khan chose to keep quiet whenever asked about the situation.

Similarly, CM Punk, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks stirred up controversy after getting involved in a backstage brawl following AEW All Out this past Sunday. Punk accused The Elite of leaking information and also made inflammatory comments on Colt Cabana and Hangman Page.

Following the brawl, Punk and the Elite got themselves suspended and stripped of their championships. With these stars out of action, it seems like Khan is planning to deal with the situation the same way he handled the MJF controversy.

In a recent tweet, Disco Inferno opined that it is important for AEW to build something around these real-life situations, calling them a "number 2 company." Here is what he wrote:

"So AEW is not going to capitalize on any of the real drama they have had over the past few months. When they have situations where all anyone was talking about it, it's been ignored and dismissed. Not sure if a number 2 company can keep passing on opportunities to draw viewers."

Tony Khan announced a tournament to crown the new AEW World Champion

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a backstage video where Tony Khan was seen announcing a brand new Grand Slam tournament to determine the new world champion.

He also announced a match between Death Triangle and Best Friends for the newly-vacated AEW Trios Championships, which were stripped from Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks following All Out. The Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro and Rey Fénix) came out on top in the bout.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson defeated Hangman Page to move to the next round of the Grand Slam tournament and will face Chris Jericho at next week's Dynamite.

Edited by Jacob Terrell