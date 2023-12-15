"WrestleMania 40 here she comes" - Former AEW star makes bold prediction about Beyonce

WWE WrestleMania is the longest-running professional wrestling event in history and is held annually in March or April. Popularly known as "The Grandest Stage of Them All," "The Showcase of the Immortals," "The Granddaddy of Them All," and many more nicknames, the event is the dream stage for professional wrestlers as well as performers from the world of entertainment.

Along with featuring WWE's Superstars, WrestleMania also hosts names from other entertainment industries like Hollywood, music, comedy, etc. Stars like Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Flo Rida, etc, have delivered musical performances at WWE's flagship event. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny wrestled a tag team match at the 37th iteration of the event.

Former AEW star Big Swole recently responded to a social media post about the American singer and songwriter Beyonce and made a bold prediction about the 42-year-old.

"Close enough…Wrestlemania 40 here she comes!!," Big Swole wrote.

While it was a light-hearted remark by Big Swole, it must be noted that WWE goes all in for its biggest event and leaves no stone unturned to entertain the fans. Therefore, an appearance by the pop sensation cannot be ruled out.

Former rival reveals the biggest weakness of Hulk Hogan in the ring

Hulk Hogan played a major role in laying the foundation for the success of The Showcase of the Immortals. The Hulkster was in the main event of WrestleMania I and was in the midst of his1,474 day-long WWF World Heavyweight Championship reign at the time. At the event, he teamed with Mr. T to take on "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff.

Hulk Hogan's former rival recently revealed his glaring weakness. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts praised Hogan's ability to play with the crowd. However, the veteran added that the biggest weakness of the 70-year-old was his mobility.

"Strengths was his ability to play with the crowd. He could play with the crowd all night long man, and they loved him. His weakness... well I’d have to go back to mobility. He wasn’t real mobile in the ring, he didn’t have to be. He didn’t do a lot of up and down. We never seen that guy that go up and down and bumped and fed people [in Japan], we never seen him." [From 04:17 to 05:06]

