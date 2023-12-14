3 potential opponents for Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 40

With 2023 coming to an end, WWE and its fans are now eagerly looking forward to the new year, which can only mean one thing: the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 40.

While some matches could already be a lock for the event, there are some superstars whose spot on the card is still seemingly undecided. One of those performers is Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion headlined the past two editions of The Show of Shows. Still, he is not involved in a significant feud that could guarantee him a spot at 'Mania.

Join us as we look at three potential matches for KO at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

#3 Owens goes for WWE gold

Expand Tweet

During his storied WWE tenure, Kevin Owens has won many championships, including the United States Title. He first won the coveted gold in 2017.

Today, Owens' old foe, Logan Paul, holds the United States Championship. The social media star dethroned Rey Mysterio to secure the title at WWE Crown Jewel last month.

In a chat with The Daily Mail after his win, Logan Paul hailed the victory as one of the most significant moments of his life.

"It feels amazing. I’m shocked, and I want to stay humble, but f*** that, it’s so much more fun to be arrogant about it! This [belt] ain’t leaving my side. This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I’m gonna take over this industry, bro. I’m gonna be the best, and I’ve got to keep working really hard." (H/T WrestlingJunkie)

After KO moved to SmackDown in October 2023, he confronted The Maverick backstage, teasing a potential match. The pair could settle their differences inside the ring at The Shows of Shows with Paul's gold on the line.

#2 Kevin Owens takes on WWE's Apex Predator

Last month at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton made his triumphant return to the company after being sidelined from the ring for over a year.

One person who is undoubtedly happy to see The Apex Predator back in World Wrestling Entertainment is Kevin Owens. He recently looked back on Orton's comeback while speaking to James Williams.

"I love Randy. I'm so happy he's back, and he's much-needed. To me, having him around in the locker room is an absolute positive. Besides the fact that he's a fantastic performer and he's a legend, there are some people who are just good to have around. He's good to have around. He's good for the morale. There are people now, which is what I love about our locker room currently, that are leaders without saying, 'I'm a leader.' They don't need to [say it]. They just are. Randy's one of them." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

While Owens seems to have respect for the 14-time WWE World Champion, Orton is a star who cannot be trusted. Neither performer currently has a clear path for WrestleMania. Hence, The Viper can shockingly turn heel and attack KO, leading to a showdown in Philadelphia.

#1 KO teams up with a Hall of Famer

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, WWE fans witnessed the unthinkable as Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in his first match since 2003. The Hall of Famer's opponent in the bout was none other than Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter received the chance to main event The Show of Shows against his childhood hero on the latter's home turf, Texas.

Speaking to The Toronto Sun, Kevin Owens reflected on his iconic main event showdown with The Texas Rattlesnake. He said the WWE Hall of Famer looked better than ever in their contest.

"He did it, and he killed it, and I was, somehow, some way, lucky enough to be the one he did it with. I don't know what I did to get there, and I don't know what I did to deserve that, but I'm very happy it was me. I'm just so grateful I got to do that with my family in the crowd, and I got to share that with them and everybody in that stadium." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Kevin Owens and the legend have settled their on-screen beef and have much respect for each other. Meanwhile, the brash and loudmouth pairing of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are looking to get under the skin of KO. With that in mind, fans could see Owens and Stone Cold potentially team up on The Grandest Stage of Them All to take on the up-and-coming tandem.

