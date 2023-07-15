A former WWE Superstar expressed the possibility of more major wrestling events in the future in the UK after AEW's All In.

WWE and AEW are the two top wrestling companies in the world. While they have fans around the globe, most of their business is concentrated in North America. Most of the weekly shows and premium events take place in the US historically.

However, over the past few years, WWE has started holding more events outside of North America, and now with its upcoming pay-per-view, All In, AEW will also head to the UK's Wembley Stadium in August.

68,000 paid for $8.6 million, making it the 7th largest verified attendance in pro wrestling history



If AEW moves 6,000 more tickets they will break the all-time attendance record for a paid show which is 80,709 for WrestleMania 32 #AEWAllIn now has 75,030 tickets distributed!68,000 paid for $8.6 million, making it the 7th largest verified attendance in pro wrestling historyIf AEW moves 6,000 more tickets they will break the all-time attendance record for a paid show which is 80,709 for WrestleMania 32

Adam Cole had an interesting take on WWE following in AEW's footsteps and holding a WrestleMania in the UK in the future. Talking to BBC, Adam Cole said they have their vision and ideas about their goals. However, the success of an event on the scale of All In will make every wrestling company, including WWE, confident about holding a massively successful event in the UK. He said:

"At the end of the day, I know that WWE has their vision and their ideas of what they want to promote, and the goals that they have," Cole said. "But I certainly think it puts in everyone who's involved in our wrestling bubble, it certainly puts in your mind, 'Okay. We can run a massively successful show over in the UK." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Adam Cole expressed his excitement about the All In event, and his hope, for its success. This will encourage other wrestling promotions to hold more events in the UK which would be good news for everyone involved.

"If, by happenstance, AEW running Wembley, and it being incredibly exciting and hopefully very successful, if that opens up the avenue for more people to go over and perform in the UK, I feel like that's good news for everybody involved." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Wembley Stadium has a seating capacity of more than 70,000. If the footfall for AEW's All In event comes anywhere near that number, it will encourage other promotions to hold major wrestling events in the UK.

For comparison, WWE held its Money in The Bank pay-per-view in London last month with a gated entry of around 19000 people, but that number is nowhere near the figure that AEW is aiming for with All In.

John Cena talked about WrestleMania in the UK during Money in the Bank

The leader of the Cenation made a surprise appearance at MITB to a raucous reaction from the crowd. He received immensely positive reactions, and most notably asked the fans in attendance if they wanted a WrestleMania in the UK.

John Cena then expressed his support for the idea and requested the WWE management to bring it to fruition. He was then interrupted by Grayson Waller, who ate an attitude adjustment to end the segment.

Whether it culminates into a WrestleMania in the UK is yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure, there is no shortage of excitement for the UK fans.

