Wrestler-cum-actor stuns AEW fans by surprising All In appearance

AEW All-In's surprises are already underway as a popular actor turned wrestler has made an appearance at All-In.

The personality in question is Grado who is a very big star on the UK indie-wrestling circuit and currently stars in the BBC sitcom, "Two Doors Down" which draws more views than any wrestling show including WWE.

In a segment on All-In Zero Hour, Jeff Jarrett tried to take credit for everything about All-In and praised America and its promoters for the success of the wrestling business.

Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo, who surprisingly came out with Grado, interruptted Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Karen Jarrett, and a brawl broke beginning with Wight knocking out Singh with his famous 'KO' punch.

The Scottish Wrestler Grado also got some revenge on Jarrett for smashing a guitar over his head while he was doing media in the UK.

We will have to wait and see if this was a one-off appearance or if the future holds more surprises for Grado in AEW.

