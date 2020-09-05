This week's episode of AEW Dynamite left a lot to be desired when it came to their weekly programming. It was the go-home show of AEW: All Out, which is set to take place in a couple of hours. The AEW fanbase has called out the show for being one of the weaker shows that the promotion has put out recently, especially in the second hour of the broadcast.

It appears that AEW fans are not the only ones who did not like this week's AEW Dynamite, as according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wrestlers in AEW are not too happy with this week's show either.

Wrestlers unhappy with AEW Dynamite this week

The majority of AEW in 2020 has received fantastic feedback from their fans and wrestlers are known to be happy working in AEW. However, this week's episode, despite being the go-home show for AEW: All Out, left something to be desired.

The storyline with Kenny Omega, FTR, and Hangman Page continued to be rather interesting. The obvious conflict between Hangman and Omega heading into their AEW Tag Team match at AEW: All Out was something that the fans enjoyed. However, the brawl that took place between all the competitors of the coming Casino Battle Royale, left the fans unhappy due to the lack of originality of the angle.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that members of the AEW roster were also not happy with the way that the second hour of AEW was booked, and many thought that the second hour 's**ked'.

“The funny thing is I was talking to people yesterday. This is people in AEW who were like, ‘man, that second hour s**ked.’ So, it’s not just me even they recognize that the second hour — well, I shouldn’t say everybody, but the people I talked to they thought the second hour was terrible.”

The main event of the night was also not a strong match, but delivered in the sense that it was hilarious, as Jon Moxley faced MJF's lawyer, Mark Sterling. Jon Moxley was attacked after the match by Wardlow and MJF, who beat him down.

Now, AEW: All Out is set to take place in only a couple of hours.