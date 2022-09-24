"Roman Reigns really did end his career" - Wrestling fans blast 4-time WWE Champion's booking in AEW after recent losses 

Wrestling fans have been arguing about the booking of Bryan Danielson in AEW.

The American Dragon challenged for the AEW World Title on this past week's Dynamite: Grand Slam, facing two-time champ Jon Moxley for the vacant strap. After a grueling battle, Danielson was unable to respond to the referee, who as a result stopped the bout for Moxley's third title win. The loss marked the former WWE Superstar's fifth in the promotion and the second at the hands of Moxley.

Despite such an impressive record, however, there remain those who believe Bryan Danielson has fallen victim to underwhelming booking. Perhaps this sentiment was best marked out by the user below, who quipped that Roman Reigns had really ended Danielson's career. The pair faced each other in the former WWE Champion's last match in the company.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



Daniel Bryan's run in AEW has been DISASTROUS



Hes literally won nothing significant since his debut



Roman Reigns really did end his career



Just sayin



#AEWGrandSlam If yall wont say it, I will:Daniel Bryan's run in AEW has been DISASTROUSHes literally won nothing significant since his debutRoman Reigns really did end his careerJust sayin If yall wont say it, I will:Daniel Bryan's run in AEW has been DISASTROUSHes literally won nothing significant since his debutRoman Reigns really did end his careerJust sayin#AEWGrandSlam

Others sought to explain why the former WWE star may have fallen short, like the user below.

Alex @Alex_B_83 @JobberNationTV He's made it very clear that this is his last full time wrestling contract ever. You don't build your company around somebody in that situation. You use their abilities to strengthen others. @JobberNationTV He's made it very clear that this is his last full time wrestling contract ever. You don't build your company around somebody in that situation. You use their abilities to strengthen others.

OddAIs 🐰 @OrigiGreatness @JobberNationTV He went from main eventing WM with Roman and Edge to becoming AEW's Dolph Ziggler. Joining AEW was one of the worst decisions he's made. @JobberNationTV He went from main eventing WM with Roman and Edge to becoming AEW's Dolph Ziggler. Joining AEW was one of the worst decisions he's made.

PandemicMacc @HollyWoodMacc13 @JobberNationTV We've gotten to a point where Bryan losing is no longer a shocker, this run has been horrible dude is AEWs Cesero at this point @JobberNationTV We've gotten to a point where Bryan losing is no longer a shocker, this run has been horrible dude is AEWs Cesero at this point

Niklas @giehl_niklas @JobberNationTV He’s the new version of WCW Bret Hart in AEW @JobberNationTV He’s the new version of WCW Bret Hart in AEW

Leclair2022 @leclair2022 @JobberNationTV He shud come back home to WWE @JobberNationTV He shud come back home to WWE

Mike Mayer @offthemike28



But in reality, it's been one of the best years of his career.



Just because people lose, doesn't mean it's been a disaster. Danielson has had nothing but bangers since going to AEW. @JobberNationTV By this logic, Seth Rollins has had a disastrous year because he has lost a ton in 2022But in reality, it's been one of the best years of his career.Just because people lose, doesn't mean it's been a disaster. Danielson has had nothing but bangers since going to AEW. @JobberNationTV By this logic, Seth Rollins has had a disastrous year because he has lost a ton in 2022But in reality, it's been one of the best years of his career.Just because people lose, doesn't mean it's been a disaster. Danielson has had nothing but bangers since going to AEW.

Nikko Scott @78NIKatNITE 🤣 @JobberNationTV Hmmmm......Danielson career is doom because of a predetermined, agree on matches @JobberNationTV Hmmmm......Danielson career is doom because of a predetermined, agree on matches 😆 🤣 😂

KDM @TheKevinMueller @JobberNationTV It’s been the opposite. Dude doesn’t need the title. He Might not even want one. @JobberNationTV It’s been the opposite. Dude doesn’t need the title. He Might not even want one.

quimmy @quimmyshruggs @JobberNationTV Cesaro and Bryan doing the job tonight was not on my bingo card. Terrible. @JobberNationTV Cesaro and Bryan doing the job tonight was not on my bingo card. Terrible.

^_^ @4chiefuhk @JobberNationTV Where's the lie? Yeah he had some good matches but nothing signifant @JobberNationTV Where's the lie? Yeah he had some good matches but nothing signifant

A number of fans feel that The American Dragon has endured an underwhelming run with AEW.

Bryan Danielson has now lost two challenges for the world title in his first year with the promotion, having drawn his maiden title bout with Hangman Page. In the last year of his WWE run, he challenged for Roman Reigns' Universal Title on four occasions, losing in each one.

Bryan Danielson departed WWE and debuted in AEW on the same night as Adam Cole

Perhaps part of what makes his AEW run so harshly scrutinized is the fact that Bryan Danielson declined to stay with WWE in order to make the switch.

His title feud with Roman Reigns spanned the months before his final exit. His last clash came in a wager match, where Bryan put his place on the SmackDown roster on the line against Reigns' championship. His departure following the contest effectively spelled the end of his WWE career.

He joined another fellow WWE departure when he debuted at All Out, Adam Cole. The former NXT star also rejected a stay with the sports entertainment giant in search of something new. Cole, like Danielson, has also shared considerable scrutiny over his current run, with comparisons frequently made to his hyper-successful stint during his WWE NXT days.

What do you think? Has Bryan Danielson been floundering since making the switch? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

