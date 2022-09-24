"Roman Reigns really did end his career" - Wrestling fans blast 4-time WWE Champion's booking in AEW after recent losses 

Wrestling fans have been arguing about the booking of Bryan Danielson in AEW.
The American Dragon challenged for the AEW World Title on this past week's Dynamite: Grand Slam, facing two-time champ Jon Moxley for the vacant strap. After a grueling battle, Danielson was unable to respond to the referee, who as a result stopped the bout for Moxley's third title win. The loss marked the former WWE Superstar's fifth in the promotion and the second at the hands of Moxley.
Despite such an impressive record, however, there remain those who believe Bryan Danielson has fallen victim to underwhelming booking. Perhaps this sentiment was best marked out by the user below, who quipped that Roman Reigns had really ended Danielson's career. The pair faced each other in the former WWE Champion's last match in the company.
Others sought to explain why the former WWE star may have fallen short, like the user below.
A number of fans feel that The American Dragon has endured an underwhelming run with AEW.
Bryan Danielson has now lost two challenges for the world title in his first year with the promotion, having drawn his maiden title bout with Hangman Page. In the last year of his WWE run, he challenged for Roman Reigns' Universal Title on four occasions, losing in each one.
Bryan Danielson departed WWE and debuted in AEW on the same night as Adam Cole
Perhaps part of what makes his AEW run so harshly scrutinized is the fact that Bryan Danielson declined to stay with WWE in order to make the switch.
His title feud with Roman Reigns spanned the months before his final exit. His last clash came in a wager match, where Bryan put his place on the SmackDown roster on the line against Reigns' championship. His departure following the contest effectively spelled the end of his WWE career.
He joined another fellow WWE departure when he debuted at All Out, Adam Cole. The former NXT star also rejected a stay with the sports entertainment giant in search of something new. Cole, like Danielson, has also shared considerable scrutiny over his current run, with comparisons frequently made to his hyper-successful stint during his WWE NXT days.
What do you think? Has Bryan Danielson been floundering since making the switch? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
