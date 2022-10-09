"Tony Khan will be crying himself to sleep tonight" - Wrestling fans brutally troll the AEW President after Bray Wyatt returns to WWE at Extreme Rules

Wrestling fans can be ruthless at times and the same was proved after they trolled Tony Khan in the aftermath of Bray Wyatt's return.

Wyatt, who was let go by WWE back in 2021, returned to the company during the closing stages of the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Taking to Twitter, fans mocked the AEW President for various reasons. One of them was him being unable to sign the former WWE Universal Champion. Additionally, fans also trolled TK after Malakai Black went off AEW TV and went on hiatus recently.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Seth Joseph @SethJoseph95 I know Tony Khan mad he didnt get Bray wyatt in AEW 🤣 I know Tony Khan mad he didnt get Bray wyatt in AEW 🤣 https://t.co/cOOI8vSfJh

Jonny Vision @JonnyIncredible I’m gonna just say this right now cause I’ve been thinking about it for a long time, I don’t think Tony Khan ever had a chance to get Bray Wyatt in AEW!!! #ExtremeRules I’m gonna just say this right now cause I’ve been thinking about it for a long time, I don’t think Tony Khan ever had a chance to get Bray Wyatt in AEW!!! #ExtremeRules

𝑷𝒖𝒎𝒑𝒌𝒊𝒏 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊 🍂 @NotoriousVIC007 Tony Khan watching Triple H bring Bray Wyatt back after losing Malakai Black: Tony Khan watching Triple H bring Bray Wyatt back after losing Malakai Black: https://t.co/UtGItQU1pl

Rohit_RatedR #IWF🇮🇳 @Rohit_RatedR



take notes. If bray wyatt was in AEW, he would've made his debut by confronting a indy vanilla midget. AEW is over. Tony hire a booker. @TonyKhan take notes. If bray wyatt was in AEW, he would've made his debut by confronting a indy vanilla midget. AEW is over. Tony hire a booker.@TonyKhan take notes. If bray wyatt was in AEW, he would've made his debut by confronting a indy vanilla midget.

Wyatt is a former WWE Champion and also held the Universal Championship before being released by the company.

While WWE hasn't hinted at who his first feud will be, fans are quite hyped up to see the 35-year-old in action once again.

Tony Khan recently revealed if he spoke to Bray Wyatt

Tony Khan recently revealed if he spoke to Bray Wyatt. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Khan claimed that he wasn't willing to talk about people he hasn't spoken with.

In doing so, the AEW President confirmed that indeed did not have a word with Wyatt. However, Khan did praise the former Universal Champion and briefly mentioned that he was present at Chris Jericho's birthday party.

TK said:

“I don’t want to talk about people I haven’t talked to, but he’s a great guy. I think I’ve said this in interviews before, so I wouldn’t be giving anything away. He was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party,"

In recent years, AEW has signed numerous former WWE stars to the promotion. Some of the biggest names that signed a deal with the company were Adam Cole, Andrade El Idolo, Bryan Danielson, and Malakai Black, who during their time in WWE established their place as top stars.

Are you excited about Bray Wyatt's return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes