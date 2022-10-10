"Another bitter ex-WWE guy" - Wrestling fans claim that recently departed personality is trying to get a job at AEW after criticizing Roman Reigns

Wrestling fans believe recently departed WWE personality Jimmy Smith is trying to get a job at AEW after criticizing Roman Reigns.

Smith, who has been the lead commentator for Monday Night RAW, recently took to Twitter to confirm that he is officially done with WWE.

He tweeted out the following:

"Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing."

Just days after his WWE exit, Smith told SiriusXM that the company's top star isn't capable of fighting and WWE is only focused on the visual.

Reacting to his comments, fans took to Twitter to claim that Smith is looking for a job in AEW by bashing his former colleague. Other fans also provided a variety of opinions, even labeling Smith as "jealous."

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Texas Born @TexanBorn210 @nikoexxtra Sounds like all the former WWE stars that went to AEW. They need attention just to get over. We’ll be seeing jimmy smith in AEW soon @nikoexxtra Sounds like all the former WWE stars that went to AEW. They need attention just to get over. We’ll be seeing jimmy smith in AEW soon

Tyler Golasinski @GTGmoney226 @nikoexxtra Jimmy smith the next game changer heading to AEW in 90 days @nikoexxtra Jimmy smith the next game changer heading to AEW in 90 days

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @JobberNationTV Did Jimmy Smith actually try to say that a Samoan doesn't know how to fight? @JobberNationTV Did Jimmy Smith actually try to say that a Samoan doesn't know how to fight?

Alucardsfate @alucardsfate @JobberNationTV Forgettable is about the right word. I seriously never learned his name. I'm sure I was told it, but I just kept forgetting it. @JobberNationTV Forgettable is about the right word. I seriously never learned his name. I'm sure I was told it, but I just kept forgetting it.

What were Jimmy Smith's latest comments regarding Roman Reigns?

Jimmy Smith recently claimed that WWE's behind-the-scenes is "more CM Punk than Brock Lesnar," as he used the two former UFC fighters as examples.

Speaking on MMA on Sirius XM, Smith claimed that Roman Reigns is just a "big muscular dude" who doesn't have the attributes to last in an actual fight. Smith said:

"The WWE behind the scenes is more CM Punk than Brock Lesnar. Does this guy look like he can fight?’ That’s what the WWE is about. Roman Reigns can’t fight. He looks like he can fight. He’s just a big muscular dude. [Daniel Cormier] does not [look like he can fight]. … You put [Cormier] next to Brock Lesnar, and it looks like a man and a kid, and WWE is all about that visual,” said the former RAW commentator.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME https://t.co/HIIwLdGvFc

Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and has been the face of the company for quite some time.

