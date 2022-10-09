"More CM Punk than Brock Lesnar." - Former RAW commentator on what WWE values in its talent 

Former WWE Commentator Jimmy Smith has stated that WWE wants more talent like CM Punk than Brock Lesnar.

Jimmy Smith spent time as a play-by-play commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship until 2019. In May 2021, he was signed to WWE as the lead announcer for Monday Night RAW, where he would remain until his release from the company in October 2022.

During a recent edition of MMA on Sirius XM, the former voice of RAW talked about backstage goings-on in WWE. More specifically, he talked about what WWE looks for in its talent. He stated that the company looks for wrestlers who look like they can fight, as opposed to those who can. He used CM Punk and Brock Lesnar as examples of each. He also talked about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns in this context.

“The WWE behind the scenes is more CM Punk than Brock Lesnar. Does this guy look like he can fight?’ That’s what the WWE is about. Roman Reigns can’t fight. He looks like he can fight. He’s just a big muscular dude. [Daniel Cormier] does not [look like he can fight]. … You put [Cormier] next to Brock Lesnar, and it looks like a man and a kid, and WWE is all about that visual.” he said

Smith also spoke about UFC Hall of Famer and recent WWE Referee Daniel Cormier in this context. He used the former UFC World Heavyweight Champion as the opposite example to his point.

What's next for Brock Lesnar in the WWE?

A notable name among Smith's comments was Brock Lesnar. Much speculation has been made surrounding the WWE future of the former NCAA Champion.

The Beast Incarnate was last seen at SummerSlam 2022, where he once again challenged Roman Reigns for the company's top championship. The Tribal Chief was able to defeat Lesnar in the Last Man Standing match to retain the title, and The Beast has not been seen since.

However, given the confrontational history between Lesnar and recent guest referee Daniel Cormier in the UFC, many speculated that the two could face off in WWE. However, Cormier has admitted that no such plans are currently in place.

What did you think of Jimmy Smith's comments? Do you prefer Punk or Lesnar? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

