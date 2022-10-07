Brock Lesnar's former rival says there are no plans for them to face each other in WWE

Daniel Cormier said that there is no talk of him facing Brock Lesnar in WWE in the future.

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cormier is currently working as a commentator in the MMA promotion. He will make his first appearance in WWE at this weekend's Extreme Rules show, where he will be the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Cormier said that he hasn't spoken to anyone about facing Lesnar in pro wrestling. The former UFC Champion referred to his confrontation with Lesnar at UFC 226 when the Beast Incarnate walked into the ring and pushed Cormier.

"No, I've not heard anything about that. When something like this happens, and this is honestly very good for me because people start to talk; so people start talking, going, 'Oh my goodness! I remember when him and Brock were in the Octagon.' It seems to make a lot of sense but as you know, just because something makes sense doesn't mean that it's going to happen. So no, there is not talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar," said Cormier. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cormier said that he and Lesnar laid the foundation for an iconic match in UFC, but couldn't go through with it.

What happened between WWE star Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier at UFC 226?

Cormier was in the main event of UFC 226 when he faced Stipe Miocic; the former went into the match as the Light Heavyweight Champion, while the latter was the Heavyweight Champion. Cormier won by knockout and held aloft both titles.

After the match, Cormier demanded The Beast Incarnate to enter the ring. Lesnar, who was in the audience, rushed into the ring and pushed Cormier, challenging the new champion.

The match, though, never materialized despite Lesnar entering the USADA testing pool. The Beast Incarnate instead signed a new deal with WWE and had a few more reigns as world champion.

