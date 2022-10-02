Breaking News: Daniel Cormier will serve as referee for the next WWE event, says Ariel Helwani

Daniel Cormier will reportedly be on referee duty for the next WWE event.

According to Ariel Helwani, who first broke the news, 'DC' will serve as guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philadelphia next weekend.

The Canadian journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Breaking: Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible."

Rollins and Riddle will meet in a highly anticipated grudge match at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philly next weekend. Another candidate who was in demand by fans for said referee duties was former UFC champion Ken Shamrock.

KEN SHAMROCK @ShamrockKen Seen posts about people wanting me to guest ref the Rollins vs Riddle Fight Pit… If so we'd have to call it the Lions Den 🦁 Someone would have to let @WWE or @TripleH know

Ariel Helwani casts doubts on Daniel Cormier's impartiality

As per Ariel Helwani's report, Daniel Cormier considers himself to be the only man fit to referee the Extreme Rules clash between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Quoting 'DC', Helwani wrote:

“The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal. There’s only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at Xtreme Rules and it’s me. I’ll see you guys in Philly next Saturday.”

While Helwani shares a close relationship with his former co-host, he doubts how impartial Cormier will be while refereeing a Seth Rollins fight. The Canadian journalist wrote:

"I love @dc_mma and am very happy for him but I do have questions regarding how impartial he’ll be reffing a @WWERollins match"

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani I love @dc_mma and am very happy for him but I do have questions regarding how impartial he'll be reffing a @WWERollins match 🤔

Helwani also uploaded a video of Cormier wildly celebrating Rollins' heavyweight title win at WrestleMania 31.

'DC' and Rollins have vocally been each other's supporters, with the former UFC double champ even calling himself a fan of 'The Architect'. Cormier, meanwhile, has always expressed interest in working with the WWE be it as a commentator or a fighter.

It seems like his wish is finally coming true.

