This coming weekend will mark the final UFC fight of Daniel Cormier's career, as he prepares himself for a historic trilogy against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 252. WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins, will keep a close eye on the fight this weekend.

Seth Rollins is preparing for a huge SummerSlam clash against Dominik Mysterio. However, "The Monday Night Messiah" will put his money on Daniel Cormier.

The biggest decision in this young man’s life. This #SummerSlam he’ll have to fight for himself. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H91clD9tRQ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 10, 2020

While speaking to Michael Wonsover of ESPN, Seth Rollins claimed that he has his money on former UFC Double Champion, Daniel Cormier for the UFC 252 main event.

The former WWE Universal Champion called Cormier "his boy" as a sign of respect. Rollins believes that Cormier got caught in the last fight but he will come better prepared than the last time.

"He’s my boy, man. I think he got caught the last fight. I think DC will come more prepared the last time."- said Seth Rollins.

"The Monday Night Messiah" added that he feels Cormier will be in a good place and will take the win come UFC 252 on Saturday. Lastly, Seth Rollins noted that it will be interesting to see if Cormier gets the job done over Stipe Miocic via knockout or decision.

"I think he’s gonna be in a good place and I think he’ll take the win. Whether it’s by knockout or decision, we’ll see. It’s gonna be interesting.”- Seth Rollins added.

Daniel Cormier was at Levi's Stadium to celebrated Seth Rollins' historic win at WrestleMania 31, which is hailed as the "Heist of the Century."

Seth Rollins' next marquee match in WWE

At SummerSlam, Seth Rollins will be in action against Dominik Mysterio. After months of back and forth with his father Rey, Rollins will finally collide with Mysterio in the third-generation wrestler's in-ring debut.

On the other hand, Daniel Cormier will take on Stipe Miocic in the final fight of his storied career. This Saturday promises to be another exciting UFC pay-per-view.