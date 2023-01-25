Wrestling fans concerned about Britt Baker following sudden removal from major AEW Dynamite match

Britt Baker will unfortunately not be competing in the scheduled Triple Threat match between herself, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm. In response to the report, fans took to social media to voice their concerns as well as their outrage.
While the star has received some criticism online over the past few months, Britt Baker remains one of the most dominating female wrestlers on the AEW roster. Notably, she's been involved in nearly every episode of Dynamite for the past few months.
During the recent YouTube episode of AEW's Control Center, Tony Schiavone announced Baker's exclusion from the match. Most fans seemed genuinely worried about the D.M.D. and shared their concerns about her well-being.
A handful of other Twitter users questioned why the promotion couldn't just replace the former AEW Women's Champion, especially with a stacked roster.
Some fans initially believed that Baker's broken nose in her recent match on AEW DARK was the reason why she's out, but since dark matches are taped, some fans believe this is unlikely.
AEW has since officially confirmed the reason behind Britt Baker's Dynamite removal
While fans have been speculating about what could have been the reason behind Britt Baker's exclusion, the official AEW Twitter account has now confirmed that the star will be out due to an injury.
"Due to injury, Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. will not be able to compete in the scheduled 3-Way Match on #AEWDynamite. Following their postmatch encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, it will now be @realrubysoho fighting #ToniStorm one-on-one LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT!" the official AEW account tweeted.
At the time of writing, Baker is yet to confirm her injury and exactly where she suffered it. Fans waiting for more details will unfortunately just have to be patient as the story continues to develop.
