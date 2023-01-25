Wrestling fans concerned about Britt Baker following sudden removal from major AEW Dynamite match

Britt Baker will unfortunately not be competing in the scheduled Triple Threat match between herself, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm. In response to the report, fans took to social media to voice their concerns as well as their outrage.

While the star has received some criticism online over the past few months, Britt Baker remains one of the most dominating female wrestlers on the AEW roster. Notably, she's been involved in nearly every episode of Dynamite for the past few months.

During the recent YouTube episode of AEW's Control Center, Tony Schiavone announced Baker's exclusion from the match. Most fans seemed genuinely worried about the D.M.D. and shared their concerns about her well-being.

Hunter @Carroll22__ @WrestlingHumble Hope britt is OK was really looking forward to that match @WrestlingHumble Hope britt is OK was really looking forward to that match

JCバスケス (JC Vazquez) 🇵🇷 @JC1986_ Toni Storm vs Ruby Soho for #AEWDynamite tonight. Dr Britt Baker DMD not in the match now. Hope she's okay. Toni Storm vs Ruby Soho for #AEWDynamite tonight. Dr Britt Baker DMD not in the match now. Hope she's okay.

Sinneswandel @Sinneswandel3 @AEW @tonyschiavone24 It's Toni Storm vs Ruby Soho now instead of the announced 3-way. Why is Britt Baker out of the match? @AEW @tonyschiavone24 It's Toni Storm vs Ruby Soho now instead of the announced 3-way. Why is Britt Baker out of the match?

A handful of other Twitter users questioned why the promotion couldn't just replace the former AEW Women's Champion, especially with a stacked roster.

Steve @Voxtzlol @AEW @RealBrittBaker @realrubysoho @AEW onTV @TBSNetwork There is a stacked roster- why not add a different third wrestler into the match? And if it had to be Britt for story purposes, wouldn’t Rebel work just as well in here? @AEW @RealBrittBaker @realrubysoho @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork There is a stacked roster- why not add a different third wrestler into the match? And if it had to be Britt for story purposes, wouldn’t Rebel work just as well in here?

Some fans initially believed that Baker's broken nose in her recent match on AEW DARK was the reason why she's out, but since dark matches are taped, some fans believe this is unlikely.

AEW has since officially confirmed the reason behind Britt Baker's Dynamite removal

While fans have been speculating about what could have been the reason behind Britt Baker's exclusion, the official AEW Twitter account has now confirmed that the star will be out due to an injury.

"Due to injury, Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. will not be able to compete in the scheduled 3-Way Match on #AEWDynamite. Following their postmatch encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, it will now be @realrubysoho fighting #ToniStorm one-on-one LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT!" the official AEW account tweeted.

At the time of writing, Baker is yet to confirm her injury and exactly where she suffered it. Fans waiting for more details will unfortunately just have to be patient as the story continues to develop.

