"There was absolutely ZERO blood" - Wrestling fans erupt with mixed reactions after Jon Moxley defeats top AEW star in a high stakes match on Dynamite

In the opening bout of this week's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley faced Sammy Guevara in the semifinal round of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions.
Both men went back and forth and delivered their best shots possible. In the end, Moxley countered Guevara's GTH with a Death Rider to advance to the tournament finals.
The event will be held next week at the Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
The AEW faithful quickly jumped on Twitter to express their different reactions to the semifinal match.
Check out some of the reactions below:
A couple of fans couldn't believe that Moxley was able to wrestle a full match without getting busted wide open.
Meanwhile, this user was amazed that the former AEW World Champion had difficulties against the former TNT Champion.
Furthermore, these users lauded Moxley's ability to make Guevara look good in their match.
Moreover, a couple of fans also gave respect to The Spanish God's name.
This fan said that Dave Meltzer should rate the Guevara-Moxley match with 4.75 stars.
Lastly, this netizen just laughed at Guevara proclaiming that he could beat Moxley.
In the meantime, Moxley will await the winner of the Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson match later on in the main event of the program for next week's finals at the Grand Slam.
What are your thoughts on the Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara match? Sound off in the comments section below.
