"There was absolutely ZERO blood" - Wrestling fans erupt with mixed reactions after Jon Moxley defeats top AEW star in a high stakes match on Dynamite

Fans sent their reactions to Jon Moxley's match on AEW Dynamite.
Modified Sep 15, 2022 07:19 AM IST

In the opening bout of this week's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley faced Sammy Guevara in the semifinal round of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions.

Both men went back and forth and delivered their best shots possible. In the end, Moxley countered Guevara's GTH with a Death Rider to advance to the tournament finals.

The event will be held next week at the Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

And with that, @JonMoxley is one step closer to reclaiming the #AEW World Championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium next week at #AEWGrandSlam! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/PjgPUzorZO

The AEW faithful quickly jumped on Twitter to express their different reactions to the semifinal match.

Check out some of the reactions below:

A couple of fans couldn't believe that Moxley was able to wrestle a full match without getting busted wide open.

I don’t believe this Jon Moxley/Sammy Guevara match happened. There was absolutely ZERO blood. #AEW #AEWDynamite cc: @GKW_Wrestling
I like how certain wrestling fans say Jon Moxley can’t wrestle… He wrestled Sammy Guevara this entire match, no blood, no weapons… #AEWDynamite

Meanwhile, this user was amazed that the former AEW World Champion had difficulties against the former TNT Champion.

damn jon moxley struggle against sammy guevara

Furthermore, these users lauded Moxley's ability to make Guevara look good in their match.

jon moxley deserves a raise for selling for sammy guevara
No disrespect to Sammy Guevara but Jon Moxley makes anyone look good In the ring #AEWDynamite #AEW
Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara putting on a good match #AEWDynamite

Moreover, a couple of fans also gave respect to The Spanish God's name.

JON MOXLEY HAS MAYBE BEEN POSSIBLY WRESTLER OF THE YEAR, BUT ALSO PUT SOME RESPECT ON SAMMY GUEVARA'S NAME!!!!!#AEWDynamite
Hate him or love him Sammy Guevara is goddamm good. Him and Jon Moxley delivered a banger. Even the interference was good. Another classic in the books. #AEWDynamite
Fun, simple match by #JonMoxley and Sammy Guevara. Good way to start #AEWDynamite.

This fan said that Dave Meltzer should rate the Guevara-Moxley match with 4.75 stars.

Hey @sammyguevara, I think @davemeltzerWON may give that match 4.75 stars, 4.5 stars for @JonMoxley's performance, and 0.25 stars for @taymelo @annajay___ appearing. But zero stars for you, buddy. #AEWGrandSlamTournamentOfChampions #AEWDynamite

Lastly, this netizen just laughed at Guevara proclaiming that he could beat Moxley.

Let's all laugh at Sammy Guevara for actually thinking he'd beat Jon Moxley 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #AEWDynamite

In the meantime, Moxley will await the winner of the Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson match later on in the main event of the program for next week's finals at the Grand Slam.

What are your thoughts on the Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara match? Sound off in the comments section below.

