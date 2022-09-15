"There was absolutely ZERO blood" - Wrestling fans erupt with mixed reactions after Jon Moxley defeats top AEW star in a high stakes match on Dynamite

In the opening bout of this week's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley faced Sammy Guevara in the semifinal round of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions.

Both men went back and forth and delivered their best shots possible. In the end, Moxley countered Guevara's GTH with a Death Rider to advance to the tournament finals.

The event will be held next week at the Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

The AEW faithful quickly jumped on Twitter to express their different reactions to the semifinal match.

Check out some of the reactions below:

A couple of fans couldn't believe that Moxley was able to wrestle a full match without getting busted wide open.

S.Carter (Blackanos) @ThaHustleMan330 I like how certain wrestling fans say Jon Moxley can’t wrestle… He wrestled Sammy Guevara this entire match, no blood, no weapons… #AEWDynamite I like how certain wrestling fans say Jon Moxley can’t wrestle… He wrestled Sammy Guevara this entire match, no blood, no weapons… #AEWDynamite

Meanwhile, this user was amazed that the former AEW World Champion had difficulties against the former TNT Champion.

Darius @Flea_Breeland damn jon moxley struggle against sammy guevara damn jon moxley struggle against sammy guevara

Furthermore, these users lauded Moxley's ability to make Guevara look good in their match.

kri ⩆ @receivehook jon moxley deserves a raise for selling for sammy guevara jon moxley deserves a raise for selling for sammy guevara

Thor_Seth @Thunder_Wolvez No disrespect to Sammy Guevara but Jon Moxley makes anyone look good In the ring #AEW Dynamite #AEW No disrespect to Sammy Guevara but Jon Moxley makes anyone look good In the ring #AEWDynamite #AEW

Moreover, a couple of fans also gave respect to The Spanish God's name.

Jacob - Rainbow Warrior on YouTube ジェイコブ @Rainbowarior17



#AEWDynamite JON MOXLEY HAS MAYBE BEEN POSSIBLY WRESTLER OF THE YEAR, BUT ALSO PUT SOME RESPECT ON SAMMY GUEVARA'S NAME!!!!! JON MOXLEY HAS MAYBE BEEN POSSIBLY WRESTLER OF THE YEAR, BUT ALSO PUT SOME RESPECT ON SAMMY GUEVARA'S NAME!!!!!#AEWDynamite

Lazy Hokage @Lord7n Hate him or love him Sammy Guevara is goddamm good. Him and Jon Moxley delivered a banger. Even the interference was good. Another classic in the books. #AEWDynamite Hate him or love him Sammy Guevara is goddamm good. Him and Jon Moxley delivered a banger. Even the interference was good. Another classic in the books. #AEWDynamite

This fan said that Dave Meltzer should rate the Guevara-Moxley match with 4.75 stars.

Lastly, this netizen just laughed at Guevara proclaiming that he could beat Moxley.

D.C. @DarrenConnolly_ #AEWDynamite Let's all laugh at Sammy Guevara for actually thinking he'd beat Jon Moxley Let's all laugh at Sammy Guevara for actually thinking he'd beat Jon Moxley 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #AEWDynamite

In the meantime, Moxley will await the winner of the Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson match later on in the main event of the program for next week's finals at the Grand Slam.

What are your thoughts on the Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara match? Sound off in the comments section below.

