"Can't WAIT to see you again!" - Wrestling fans extend their warm birthday wishes to AEW star Jeff Hardy as he turns 45

Wrestling fans took to social media yesterday to send an outpouring of support to AEW star Jeff Hardy who celebrated his 45th birthday.
Hardy has been absent from AEW TV since being arrested for driving under the influence in June 2022 and has since been suspended.
The Charismatic Enigma won't return to the ring until he not only proves his sobriety but maintains it, hopefully leading to the former WWE Champion being a much healthier individual.
However, that didn't stop his legions of loyal fans on social media from sending him birthday messages, as he turned 45 on August 31st.
Jeff Hardy's fans also took the opportunity to wish him a speedy recovery from the demons that he has been battling throughout his career, which reared their ugly heads in June 2022.
With the recent announcement of the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out, some fans have even speculated that Hardy will make his return to the ring this Sunday on pay-per-view.
Jeff Hardy's brother also wished him a happy birthday
One of the most heartbreaking parts of Jeff's suspension was what would have happened to him, and his brother Matt Hardy had he stayed sober. The Hardys were in line to win the AEW Tag Team Championship, which would have solidified their status as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.
But that wasn't to be. But even with a great opportunity being taken from him, Matt took to Twitter to wish his little brother a happy birthday as well.
Matt has been nothing but supportive of Jeff's road to sobriety, regularly giving fans updates on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Only time will tell when Jeff gets back in the ring, but thousands of fans worldwide are eager to see the charismatic enigma back in action.
Are you looking forward to seeing Jeff Hardy back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!
