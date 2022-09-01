"Can't WAIT to see you again!" - Wrestling fans extend their warm birthday wishes to AEW star Jeff Hardy as he turns 45

Wrestling fans took to social media yesterday to send an outpouring of support to AEW star Jeff Hardy who celebrated his 45th birthday.

Hardy has been absent from AEW TV since being arrested for driving under the influence in June 2022 and has since been suspended.

The Charismatic Enigma won't return to the ring until he not only proves his sobriety but maintains it, hopefully leading to the former WWE Champion being a much healthier individual.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Tony Khan releases statement after Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI.



Hardy has been suspended without pay and can only return "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." Tony Khan releases statement after Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI.Hardy has been suspended without pay and can only return "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." https://t.co/d4xDLv487q

However, that didn't stop his legions of loyal fans on social media from sending him birthday messages, as he turned 45 on August 31st.

Jeff Hardy's fans also took the opportunity to wish him a speedy recovery from the demons that he has been battling throughout his career, which reared their ugly heads in June 2022.

Jarod Lee Barnfather @BarnDaddy1 Happy Birthday to the GOAT Jeff Hardy, thanks for making my childhood Happy Birthday to the GOAT Jeff Hardy, thanks for making my childhood https://t.co/cBPE7lBPV4

WrestleBooks @WrestleBooksLSC #ProWrestling #AEW Birthday wishes go out to Jeff Hardy who turns 45 today. Hope he is doing well. #HappyBirthday Birthday wishes go out to Jeff Hardy who turns 45 today. Hope he is doing well. #HappyBirthday #ProWrestling #AEW https://t.co/wtOU2TlQzm

🏳️‍🌈 Dave 🏳️‍🌈 @SimplyDave222 Happy Birthday Jeff Hardy, I hope you’ve been doing well Happy Birthday Jeff Hardy, I hope you’ve been doing well https://t.co/66WBfwC3sE

Marie @mrsmduvernois Jeff Hardy appreciation tweet on his birthday. Say what you want about his personal struggles but he's had some bangers in this business. One way or another, he's going to be in the Hall of Fame. Jeff Hardy appreciation tweet on his birthday. Say what you want about his personal struggles but he's had some bangers in this business. One way or another, he's going to be in the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/9OFkrrggR3

Leslie Anderson (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Jon Moxley Girl ♥ @JonMoxleyGurl Jeff Hardy was trending and boy was I concerned. Just his birthday. Thank goodness. I hope he's healing. Jeff Hardy was trending and boy was I concerned. Just his birthday. Thank goodness. I hope he's healing.

Marco @gambit190 Over the years, I've had so many wonderful memories in regard to Pro Wrestling.



Jeff Hardy is a part of so many of them, and that's something that I will always be grateful for.



Happy birthday, Jeff. Over the years, I've had so many wonderful memories in regard to Pro Wrestling. Jeff Hardy is a part of so many of them, and that's something that I will always be grateful for.Happy birthday, Jeff. https://t.co/T6icEc2wSK

With the recent announcement of the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out, some fans have even speculated that Hardy will make his return to the ring this Sunday on pay-per-view.

Mike @JGking2356 twitter.com/melissax1125/s… Melissa @melissax1125 🤯



it’ll be interesting to see who’s Joker.



but, this talent?! this might be AEW’s best ladder match to date. HOLY SHIT. THIS LADDER MATCH THO..it’ll be interesting to see who’s Joker.but, this talent?! this might be AEW’s best ladder match to date. HOLY SHIT. THIS LADDER MATCH THO.. 😳 🤯 it’ll be interesting to see who’s Joker.but, this talent?! this might be AEW’s best ladder match to date. HOLY SHIT. https://t.co/gEEFD21pjr Jeff Hardy will be the Joker and this match will be more insane Jeff Hardy will be the Joker and this match will be more insane 🔥 twitter.com/melissax1125/s…

Jeff Hardy's brother also wished him a happy birthday

One of the most heartbreaking parts of Jeff's suspension was what would have happened to him, and his brother Matt Hardy had he stayed sober. The Hardys were in line to win the AEW Tag Team Championship, which would have solidified their status as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

But that wasn't to be. But even with a great opportunity being taken from him, Matt took to Twitter to wish his little brother a happy birthday as well.

Matt has been nothing but supportive of Jeff's road to sobriety, regularly giving fans updates on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Only time will tell when Jeff gets back in the ring, but thousands of fans worldwide are eager to see the charismatic enigma back in action.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jeff Hardy back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

