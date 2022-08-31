Create

"Wtf is going on TK" - Wrestling fans go berserk as AEW announces Eddie Kingston's new opponent for All Out pay-per-view

Eddie Kingston (left), Tony Khan (right)
Modified Aug 31, 2022

Eddie Kingston will have a new opponent in the AEW All-Out pay-per-view, as announced by Tony Khan.

The recent allegations of heat between the Mad King and Sammy Guevara have heavily contributed to the escalating drama backstage. The conflict apparently started when Sammy cut a scathing promo about Eddie, body-shaming him publicly while acting as the heel.

However, this was apparently off-limits for Kingston, who reportedly started a brawl with the former TNT Champion backstage and even pie-faced him. The heated backstage interaction led to a short suspension for the Mad King, which he has now completed.

Furthermore, the match between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got canceled. Following that, a new match was announced featuring the Mad King against Tomohiro Ishii.

This has led to a barrage of comments on social media, with fans expressing varied opinions. A number of posts indicated outrage at Sammy being left out of the match.

@TonyKhan @NOW_Arena @njpwglobal @AEW @AEWonTV @MadKing1981 I'm confused? This has zero story and zero build! WTF is going on TK?
So if they're not suspending Eddie, why not get the program with Sammy back on track & finish that story? twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu…

A couple of other Twitter users speculated about Sammy participating in the All-Out show in a different match.

@TonyKhan @NOW_Arena @njpwglobal @AEW @AEWonTV @MadKing1981 So what will be Sammy Guevara's plan in the All Out, Ladder Match Mr Tony Khan?
@TonyKhan @NOW_Arena @njpwglobal @AEW @AEWonTV @MadKing1981 sammy better be in that ladder match then

However, most fans seemed happy with the new match, expecting to see a tough fight between Tomohiro Ishii and the Mad King.

@TranquiloSZN @TonyKhan @NOW_Arena @njpwglobal @AEW @AEWonTV @MadKing1981 much preferable to Eddie vs Sammy
@TonyKhan @NOW_Arena @njpwglobal @AEW @AEWonTV @MadKing1981 Now that's an upgrade!
eddie getting sammy as his opponent at all out, swinging at sammy fr backstage, getting suspended, and then getting a match at all out with ishii instead is the biggest upgrade i’ve ever seen
@TonyKhan @NOW_Arena @njpwglobal @AEW @AEWonTV @MadKing1981 This is better than Eddie v Sammy 🙏
@TonyKhan @NOW_Arena @njpwglobal @AEW @AEWonTV @MadKing1981 From possibly wrestling Sammy to a rematch with Ishii https://t.co/bcnazI6uzz
@TonyKhan @NOW_Arena @njpwglobal @AEW @AEWonTV @MadKing1981 An upgrade from Eddie and Sammy? BIG TOM ON THE PPV? Thank you, TK. 🙏 https://t.co/ZHOgoJb4V8
@TonyKhan Major upgrade over Eddie vs Sammy https://t.co/kNOsywqr1W

With the tensions between Sammy and Eddie seemingly over now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what they will do next.

Eddie Kingston has faced Tomohiro Ishii before AEW All-Out

While the two stars have never faced each other in the AEW ring, Eddie Kingston has had a fight with the NJPW star before as well.

Back in May, NJPW held an event dubbed the Capitol Collision, which saw Kingston battling Ishii in a singles match. The bout was as fast-paced as it was power-packed, resulting in an extremely physical display of strength and stamina. The Mad King eventually won.

At #AEWAllOut, Zero Hour returns to @NOW_Arena live at7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PTFREE before the ALL OUT ppv feedon Sunday8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PTIn a huge rematch from @njpwglobal Capital Collision,THIS Sunday@AEW ALL OUT: #ZeroHourTomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston 2 https://t.co/yU9UNVAMg3

The All-Out pay-per-view will be their second bout of the year. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Ishii will be able to take revenge on Eddie on the AEW show.

Who do you think will win between Ishii and Kingston? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Neda Ali

