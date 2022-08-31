"Wtf is going on TK" - Wrestling fans go berserk as AEW announces Eddie Kingston's new opponent for All Out pay-per-view

Eddie Kingston will have a new opponent in the AEW All-Out pay-per-view, as announced by Tony Khan.
The recent allegations of heat between the Mad King and Sammy Guevara have heavily contributed to the escalating drama backstage. The conflict apparently started when Sammy cut a scathing promo about Eddie, body-shaming him publicly while acting as the heel.
However, this was apparently off-limits for Kingston, who reportedly started a brawl with the former TNT Champion backstage and even pie-faced him. The heated backstage interaction led to a short suspension for the Mad King, which he has now completed.
Furthermore, the match between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got canceled. Following that, a new match was announced featuring the Mad King against Tomohiro Ishii.
This has led to a barrage of comments on social media, with fans expressing varied opinions. A number of posts indicated outrage at Sammy being left out of the match.
A couple of other Twitter users speculated about Sammy participating in the All-Out show in a different match.
However, most fans seemed happy with the new match, expecting to see a tough fight between Tomohiro Ishii and the Mad King.
With the tensions between Sammy and Eddie seemingly over now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what they will do next.
Eddie Kingston has faced Tomohiro Ishii before AEW All-Out
While the two stars have never faced each other in the AEW ring, Eddie Kingston has had a fight with the NJPW star before as well.
Back in May, NJPW held an event dubbed the Capitol Collision, which saw Kingston battling Ishii in a singles match. The bout was as fast-paced as it was power-packed, resulting in an extremely physical display of strength and stamina. The Mad King eventually won.
The All-Out pay-per-view will be their second bout of the year. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Ishii will be able to take revenge on Eddie on the AEW show.
