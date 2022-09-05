"He's in The Big Show territory now" - Wrestling fans hilariously react after former WWE Superstar turns heel again at AEW All Out pay-per-view

Before the grudge match between 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and former WWE star Christian Cage ensued at AEW All Out, Luchasaurus shockingly attacked his former tag team partner. Fans took to Twitter to react to the shocking betrayal and give their thoughts.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion inflicted severe punishment on Perry as he waylayed his former partner by slamming him through a table. This severely weakened the 25-year-old as Christian hit the Kill Switch for a decisive victory.

As a result, fans on Twitter reacted hilariously to how Luchasaurus executed his betrayal of Jungle Boy.

Several users compared the 37-year-old's turn to that of Paul Wight (f.k.a. Big Show), who was known for pulling off constant heel and face turns during his time with WWE.

The Beast Dansevernhausen @JaimsVanDerBeek I hear Luchasaurus turned on Christian backstage! Wait, he's apologized. Wait, another turn! He's in The Big Show territory now! I hear Luchasaurus turned on Christian backstage! Wait, he's apologized. Wait, another turn! He's in The Big Show territory now!

Meanwhile, another user compared the former AEW Tag Team Champion to the 1998 version of Kane.

'Hollywood' Hawk Jefferson @HawkJefferson This dude Luchasaurus is becoming Kane in 1998 but way more lame. Yes, that makes Christian the Undertaker. #AEWAllOut2022 This dude Luchasaurus is becoming Kane in 1998 but way more lame. Yes, that makes Christian the Undertaker. #AEWAllOut2022

However, a couple of users debunked the "Big Show" connotation as they felt Luchasaurus' turn was set up perfectly.

DRAIN is All Out Ω 🧹 @DrainBamager Luchasaurus:

• never attacked Christian Cage even once since Jungle Boy came back

• kept his heel theme and tron

• kept his Black mask



This was obvious but it made complete sense. Luchasaurus:• never attacked Christian Cage even once since Jungle Boy came back• kept his heel theme and tron• kept his Black maskThis was obvious but it made complete sense.

Aaron Walker @Gallagherlad95 People saying Luchasaurus is turning like Big Show really don't understand how storytelling works #AEWAllOut People saying Luchasaurus is turning like Big Show really don't understand how storytelling works #AEWAllOut

In addition, a fan expressed his shock upon seeing what transpired by sending a photo of Jungle Boy's surprise look.

Moose @Mooseamillion My face when @luchasaurus came out and choked slammed Jungle Boy on that steel. #AEWAllOut My face when @luchasaurus came out and choked slammed Jungle Boy on that steel. #AEWAllOut https://t.co/ikcqHR9OBg

Furthermore, several fans felt that Luchasaurus' betrayal of Jungle Boy was just a matter of time.

David (WhiteBoyGroove) @David20157871 We all knew Luchasaurus was turning full heel on Jack Perry tonight! Nobody knew it was all going down that fast! The story continues… #AEWAllOut We all knew Luchasaurus was turning full heel on Jack Perry tonight! Nobody knew it was all going down that fast! The story continues… #AEWAllOut

Mike Charlip @MikeJC821 All you had to do was pay attention to see the Luchasaurus attack coming, in the entire build to that match he never touched christian, not once. Its good storytelling. #AEWAllOut All you had to do was pay attention to see the Luchasaurus attack coming, in the entire build to that match he never touched christian, not once. Its good storytelling. #AEWAllOut

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE I knew Luchasaurus siding with jungle boy had to be a swerve. Luchasaurus heel turn had so much potential #AEWAllOut I knew Luchasaurus siding with jungle boy had to be a swerve. Luchasaurus heel turn had so much potential #AEWAllOut

Interestingly, a user has a theory that the former tag team champion might turn on the former WWE Superstar in a few weeks.

Andrew Thompson @ADThompson__ Luchasaurus turning on Christian Cage in a few weeks Luchasaurus turning on Christian Cage in a few weeks

After what went down in the pay-per-view, it will be interesting to see how Jack Perry will respond to the brutal attack he suffered at the hands of his now former tag team partner.

What are your thoughts on Luchasaurus turning on Jungle Boy? Sound off in the comments section below.

