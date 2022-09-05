"He's in The Big Show territory now" - Wrestling fans hilariously react after former WWE Superstar turns heel again at AEW All Out pay-per-view

Before the grudge match between 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and former WWE star Christian Cage ensued at AEW All Out, Luchasaurus shockingly attacked his former tag team partner. Fans took to Twitter to react to the shocking betrayal and give their thoughts.
The former AEW Tag Team Champion inflicted severe punishment on Perry as he waylayed his former partner by slamming him through a table. This severely weakened the 25-year-old as Christian hit the Kill Switch for a decisive victory.
As a result, fans on Twitter reacted hilariously to how Luchasaurus executed his betrayal of Jungle Boy.
Several users compared the 37-year-old's turn to that of Paul Wight (f.k.a. Big Show), who was known for pulling off constant heel and face turns during his time with WWE.
Meanwhile, another user compared the former AEW Tag Team Champion to the 1998 version of Kane.
However, a couple of users debunked the "Big Show" connotation as they felt Luchasaurus' turn was set up perfectly.
In addition, a fan expressed his shock upon seeing what transpired by sending a photo of Jungle Boy's surprise look.
Furthermore, several fans felt that Luchasaurus' betrayal of Jungle Boy was just a matter of time.
Interestingly, a user has a theory that the former tag team champion might turn on the former WWE Superstar in a few weeks.
After what went down in the pay-per-view, it will be interesting to see how Jack Perry will respond to the brutal attack he suffered at the hands of his now former tag team partner.
What are your thoughts on Luchasaurus turning on Jungle Boy? Sound off in the comments section below.
