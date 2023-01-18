Wrestling fans spot uncanny similarity in Brodie Lee and Jay Briscoe's final set matches before their unexpected demise

On January 18th, ROH legend Jay Briscoe passed away. AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed the unfortunate news on Twitter.

Following the sad news, the entire wrestling community mourned the untimely death of the real-life Jamin Pugh. Twitter user @DrainBamager also spotted a big similarity between Jay and wrestling legend Brodie Lee's passing away.

Lee's last match was a Dog Collar Match against Cody Rhodes. Similarly, Jay's second-last match was a Double Dog Collar Match with his brother Mark Briscoe against AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

In response, fans provided their opinions on the same tweet, with one even suggesting that Dog Collar Matches shouldn't happen anymore, as they feel cursed.

The Wrestling Mark/Wrestle Zero @WrestleZero @DrainBamager Can we not have any dog collar matches anymore as this feels as if it's a curse. @DrainBamager Can we not have any dog collar matches anymore as this feels as if it's a curse.

yuspure @yuspure @DrainBamager I realized this too! Makes it much more sad :( @DrainBamager I realized this too! Makes it much more sad :(

the king @thisismyuser233 @DrainBamager I swear dog collar matches are cursed and these arent the only examples @DrainBamager I swear dog collar matches are cursed and these arent the only examples

Invictus 🌈⃤∞ Infinite @StriveInvictus @DrainBamager God seeing these two bearded wildmen at the pearly gates with dog collars around their necks like "WTF IS GOING ON DOWN THERE?!" @DrainBamager God seeing these two bearded wildmen at the pearly gates with dog collars around their necks like "WTF IS GOING ON DOWN THERE?!"

Rischi @CallMeRischi @DrainBamager Very sad but coincidental! MJF & CM Punk had a dog collar match also in between these two. Just a sad coincidence @DrainBamager Very sad but coincidental! MJF & CM Punk had a dog collar match also in between these two. Just a sad coincidence 😔

The original tweet claimed that the Dog Collar match was Jay Briscoe's last match, but that wasn't the case. A week after beating FTR, The Briscoe Brothers were in action for House of Glory, where they are former tag team champions.

A couple of fans were quick to note that which can be seen below:

Джейсън Мейджърауски @FakeJaysonMajor @DrainBamager The briscoes had another tag match following the dog collar @DrainBamager The briscoes had another tag match following the dog collar

Bill Apter paid tribute to Jay Briscoe after his unfortunate passing away

Following the unfortunate passing away of Jay Briscoe, Bill Apter paid tribute to the former Ring of Honor World Champion. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter recalled his interactions with Jay backstage at ROH shows.

He said:

"I had the opportunity to hang out with him and his brother, of course, backstage at Ring of Honor quite a bit. On a personal end here, he was such a nice, sweet, fun-loving guy. I remember being at Steve Corino's wedding many years ago and The Briscoes were there, and I had such a wonderful time with both of them. It's such a tragedy that a young guy, who is such a devoted family man as well, has passed in an automobile accident."

The Briscoe Brothers are a record 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions. They have dominated tag team wrestling for years, across multiple promotions.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

